Curcio, Joan P. (Sampson-Fessman) , - 86, of Ventnor, passed away on June 19th, 2021. Joan was born in Atlantic City, where she grew up, graduating from ACHS in 1953. Joan then graduated in 1957 from Hahnemann Hospital School of Nursing in Philadelphia, P.A. as a Registered Nurse. Joan is taking with her the memories of those who so enriched her life and pre-deceased her; Laurie Lee Curcio, her sweet baby Angel Daughter; parents, Arthur and Dorothy Sampson; maternal grandmother, Emma Stuebgen; and baby brother, James Blair Sampson. Joan is survived by her son and best friend, Bill Fessman of Ventnor with whom she resided with; son, Ronald Curcio of Ocean City, who was one of God's bigger blessings to her; beautiful daughter, Dania Lee Kuehn and her husband, Eddie of Mississippi; the best grandson in the world, Tim Doran of Somers Point; two sisters, Suzanne Sampson and Diane Lance (Robert) of Ventnor, brother, Arthur Sampson of Atlantic City; and Gerry and sons, Artie and Albie. Services for Joan will be announced in September. Online condolences can be left for the family at wimbergfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jul. 4, 2021.