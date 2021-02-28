Deming, Joan, - 1927-2021, of West Atlantic City NJ, Joan Windsor Deming was born October 17, 1927 to Allen & Doris Bush, one of nine children. Joan grew up in Northern NJ, until moving to Alaska where she met her future husband Dale Deming. They were married 32 years before he passed away in 1988. Most of Joan's married life was spent in her home in West Atlantic City raising her five children. Family always came first with Joan, and what she was most proud of was her family. Joan had several hobbies and interests, she was a passionate knitter, painter and a baker. She turned into her own business of wedding and specialty cakes. Joan lived her life with humor and would enjoy the telling of a good joke. A devout Catholic, her religion was very important to her and she was chosen to be a Eucharistic minister. Her religion brought her great joy and fulfillment. She was a devoted wife,caring and loving mother, She is survived by a brother Proctor Bush of GA, her five children and spouses Dianne Bearinger of VA, Gale Maurer of NJ, Scott Deming of TE, Linda and Craig Cobb of MA. Dale and Natalie Deming of NJ . Eight grandchildren, Elias, Zoe, Tiffany, Amanda, Rachel, Kaitlyn, Kadyn, and Beverly. Eight great grandchildren, Eleanor , Christopher, Reid, Lilly, George, Jacob, Kyle & Evan. She also had a host of other family members and friends. The family has decided to have a Mass to celebrate her life in the spring of 2022. If you would like to make a donation to these organizations or charities, she was passionate about Hospice, Catholic Charities, the Red Cross, and your local food bank.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Feb. 28, 2021.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
7 Entries
Scott, sorry for your loss, Joan was a special person, not only as a fellow worker but also as a friend. She was a great help to me at Quail Hill (as were you) when I was just getting started. She could always be counted on. My condolences.
Carl Bowker
March 2, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss, I took care of your dad and your mom was very loving and sweet. God Bless. We became friends outside of the hospital.
Sue Olcott
March 1, 2021
So shocked to hear of Joan´s death. She & her husband and her family were dear friends for so many years. Fond memories of
many fun visits to West Atlantic City with her friends & keeping in touch after she moved. My deep & sincere sympathy to her family.
May she Rest In Peace.
Deacon Joseph f. Becker
March 1, 2021
My condolences to the family.Joan was a very caring person.I-served with her as a Eucharistic minister at the nursing home. May she Rest In Peace with her Lord
James M. Davis
March 1, 2021
I am so sorry, your mom always smiled and was so friendly to us bay rats.
The dock, the Sandcastle, The Demings, Siomonsens, Oshmans all special memories. XO Jim Harkins
Jim Harkins
March 1, 2021
Dale so sorry for the loss of your mom.
Patti Cashner Morris
February 28, 2021
My Deepest Sympathy to Diane and the rest of the Deming Family. They were all a big part of my childhood memories. From Wernerbrooks to West Atlantic City I enjoyed all the time spent with Diane and the family.. Thoughts and prayers to you all .. MattSeptynski