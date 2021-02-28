Deming, Joan, - 1927-2021, of West Atlantic City NJ, Joan Windsor Deming was born October 17, 1927 to Allen & Doris Bush, one of nine children. Joan grew up in Northern NJ, until moving to Alaska where she met her future husband Dale Deming. They were married 32 years before he passed away in 1988. Most of Joan's married life was spent in her home in West Atlantic City raising her five children. Family always came first with Joan, and what she was most proud of was her family. Joan had several hobbies and interests, she was a passionate knitter, painter and a baker. She turned into her own business of wedding and specialty cakes. Joan lived her life with humor and would enjoy the telling of a good joke. A devout Catholic, her religion was very important to her and she was chosen to be a Eucharistic minister. Her religion brought her great joy and fulfillment. She was a devoted wife,caring and loving mother, She is survived by a brother Proctor Bush of GA, her five children and spouses Dianne Bearinger of VA, Gale Maurer of NJ, Scott Deming of TE, Linda and Craig Cobb of MA. Dale and Natalie Deming of NJ . Eight grandchildren, Elias, Zoe, Tiffany, Amanda, Rachel, Kaitlyn, Kadyn, and Beverly. Eight great grandchildren, Eleanor , Christopher, Reid, Lilly, George, Jacob, Kyle & Evan. She also had a host of other family members and friends. The family has decided to have a Mass to celebrate her life in the spring of 2022. If you would like to make a donation to these organizations or charities, she was passionate about Hospice, Catholic Charities, the Red Cross, and your local food bank.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Feb. 28, 2021.