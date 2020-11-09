Menu
Joan Elizabeth Burnes Foley
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020
Foley, Joan Elizabeth (Huffer) Burnes, - 79, of Sicklerville, went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 02, 2020, with family at her side. Joan has been under Hospice care at her daughter's home in Sicklerville, New Jersey prior to her passing. She is pre-deceased by her husband Tom Foley. Joan was raised in the Villas, New Jersey, and was a graduate of Cape May High School (1960s) and retired from Burdette Tomlin Hospital. She moved to Venice, Florida in 2001 and resided there until last year, returning to New Jersey to be with her family. Joan is survived by her sister Louise (Huffer) Von Colln of Lake Wales, Florida, two daughters, Robin (burns) Bennett of Sicklerville N.J. Connie Burnes of Villas, N.J., two granddaughters, and three grandsons. She will be laid to rest with her husband at Gulf Pines Memorial Park in Englewood, Florida.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 9, 2020.
