Giuliante, Joan "Nonni" (Verlinghieri), - 71, of Somers Point, went on to meet her angels on October 1, 2021 after a long illness. She was a true fighter and a 21 year breast cancer survivor. Joan worked as a court transcriber for many years, a job which she thoroughly enjoyed because it allowed her to work from home while doing what she loved most, raising her children. Joan loved the beach, the casino, animals, telling and re-telling her favorite stories, and food (especially donuts and chocolate, which you could always find in her closet), but most of all she loved her family and friends. She was the definition of selflessness and unconditional love. You could always count on her to offer a laundry list of meals to celebrate with you or to fill your sadness. Joan was overjoyed to spend time with her four grandchildren, who were her world. She was the best mother, sister, Nonni and friend anyone could have ever asked for. She is preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Eleanor Verlinghieri. Joan is survived by her husband Anthony, her daughters Jessica, Rachael (Galego) and Gina (Timothy Flanigan), her grandchildren Gianna, Adrianna, Owen, and Ryan, her sister Joyce Karkoska, her brother Robert Verlinghieri (Gwen), mother in law Santa Giuliante and numerous sister and brother in-laws, nieces and nephews. Also waiting for her in heaven is her beloved dog and companion Onyx. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the AtlantiCareCancer Care Institute. Donations can be sent to the AtlantiCareFoundation at 2500 English Creek Ave, Building 600, Egg Harbor Twp, NJ 08234. Services will be Friday, October 8th at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church located at 606 Shore Road, Somers Point, NJ 08244. A visitation will be held from 9:30am-11:00am with Mass immediately following. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 5, 2021.