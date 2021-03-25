Jones, Joan , - 85, of Laurel Springs, NJ and formerly of Linwood, NJ went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 21, 2021 with her family by her side. She was predeceased in life by her loving husband Walter C. Jones and her son Robbie E. Lyons. Born in New York, NY, and raised in Queens, NY she was truly a city girl at heart and often visited New York City over the Christmas season to see the tree lit at Rockefeller Center. She graduated from Julia Richmond H.S. in NY City. Dear to her heart was the Winchell School in Longport, NJ and the Atlantic County Special School Service District in Absecon where she worked as a secretary until her retirement. Joan was a dedicated and loving mother of her children Lynne (Jeff) Johnson, Joanne (Jim) Callahan, and Chip (Karen) Jones, as well as to her 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to Cedar Lane Missionary Homes, 112 Cedar Lane, Laurel Springs, NJ 08021. Services will be held at Laurel Hill Bible Church at 1260 Blackwood-Clementon Rd., Clementon, NJ at 10:00 AM for visitation and 11:00 AM for the memorial service on Sat., March 27, 2021. Burial will be private at the Atlantic County Veteran's Cemetery in Mays Landing, NJ.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 25, 2021.