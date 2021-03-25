Menu
Joan Jones
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
Jones, Joan , - 85, of Laurel Springs, NJ and formerly of Linwood, NJ went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 21, 2021 with her family by her side. She was predeceased in life by her loving husband Walter C. Jones and her son Robbie E. Lyons. Born in New York, NY, and raised in Queens, NY she was truly a city girl at heart and often visited New York City over the Christmas season to see the tree lit at Rockefeller Center. She graduated from Julia Richmond H.S. in NY City. Dear to her heart was the Winchell School in Longport, NJ and the Atlantic County Special School Service District in Absecon where she worked as a secretary until her retirement. Joan was a dedicated and loving mother of her children Lynne (Jeff) Johnson, Joanne (Jim) Callahan, and Chip (Karen) Jones, as well as to her 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to Cedar Lane Missionary Homes, 112 Cedar Lane, Laurel Springs, NJ 08021. Services will be held at Laurel Hill Bible Church at 1260 Blackwood-Clementon Rd., Clementon, NJ at 10:00 AM for visitation and 11:00 AM for the memorial service on Sat., March 27, 2021. Burial will be private at the Atlantic County Veteran's Cemetery in Mays Landing, NJ.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Laurel Hill Bible Church
1260 Blackwood-Clementon Rd, Clementon, NJ
Mar
27
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Laurel Hill Bible Church
1260 Blackwood-Clementon Rd, Clementon, NJ
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I worked with Juan at WOS and taught her son Robbie. Joan, Walt, and Robbie were the kindest, most caring people I ever met. My sincerest condolences to her family and friends.
Susan Egloff
March 28, 2021
Joan was such a Godly woman, with a servants heart. We fondly remember her and Walt helping out in the kitchen during St John´s By-the-Sea´s Bible School. Condolences to the family.
Pastor Ron and Sue Bretherick
March 26, 2021
Rest in peace Aunt Joan you were a great person!!!
Bill & Barbara Sowers
March 25, 2021
