Joan E. Kurtz
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Parsels Funeral Home
324 New Jersey Ave
Absecon, NJ
Kurtz, Joan E. (Dougherty), - 84, of Galloway Township, passed away, peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family on March 4, 2021. Joan was born on August 3, 1936, in Atlantic City to Charles and Anne Dougherty. She had three siblings, Charlotte Copsey, Charles Dougherty Jr, and Anne Price (predeceased). Joan grew up in Atlantic City, moving to Galloway in her teenage years. She married the love of her life, Alfred J. Kurtz Jr. (predeceased) and were married for 55 years. She worked for Jersey Bell for 41 years. Joan and Al also operated a fish market at Captain Starn's Pier in Atlantic City. Joan enjoyed traveling with Al, going to the beach, fishing, dancing, and spending time with her family. Together they raised six children; Patricia Lipshultz (Joseph), Joanie Kurtz, Alfred Kurtz III (predeceased), Kathrine Kurtz, Eileen Kurtz, and Juliet Stokes (Steven). She also leaves behind her nine grandchildren, Loreal Kurtz, Alfred Kurtz IV, Reed Kurtz, Eileen Lipshultz, Joseph Lipshultz Jr, Sarah Stokes, Courtney Stokes, and Robert Jaques; and her great-grandchildren, Nova and Baylee. She will be missed by family and friends, as she touched so many hearts. Memorial services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church (Please make checks out to St. Monica's Parish), Atlantic City. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
