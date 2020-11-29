Cooker, Joan M. (nee Campbell), - 86, of Mays Landing, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020, with her loving children by her side. Mrs. Cooker worked in Human Resources at Cooper University Hospital in Camden, NJ for many years prior to her retirement. Mrs. Cooker was predeceased by her loving husband of fifty-one years, Robert N. Cooker, and her parents, William and Catherine Campbell. She is survived by her daughters Joan M. DeLucas (James, Partner) of Fort Myers, Fl., and Kathleen M. Cooker (Andrew, Partner) of Berlin, NJ; three sons, John J. Cooker (Donna) of Cape Coral Fl.; James J. Cooker (Honour) of Hammonton, NJ., Mark J. Cooker (Christine) of Hammonton, NJ and her six grandchildren, Christian, Mackenzie (Joshua), Brittany, Amanda, Matthew, and Victoria. Due to Covid restrictions arrangements will be private and a celebration of life memorial will be held in the future. Arrangements by the Boakes Funeral Home, Mays Landing. An extended obituary may be found at & condolences may be extended to the family at www.boakesfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 29, 2020.