Joan Mancini
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
George H. Wimberg Funeral Home - Ventnor City
7300 Ventnor Ave
Ventnor City, NJ
Mancini, Joan, - 87, of Ventnor City, passed away at home surrounded by family on September 7th, 2021. Born on December 24th, 1933 in the City of Philadelphia, she lived in South Jersey including the cities of Pennsauken, Mount Laurel and Ventnor where she and her husband raised their family consisting of three children. Joan's loved ones include her husband Joseph Mancini, eldest son Domenic Mancini and spouse Tina, son Mark Mancini, daughter Gina Mentonis and spouse Harry Mentonis (deceased); brothers Anthony Spadaccini and Louis Spadaccini; and sister Rita Di Bono. Joan was preceded in death by brother Dominic Spadaccini and sisters Mary Campana, Lucy DeVito, Betty Ragalbuto and Jean Spadaccini. Grandchildren include Harry J. Mentonis, Gia DeHart, Deena Mentonis, Adrianna Mancini, Maxwell Mentonis, Jordydn Mancini, Marcella Mancini; and great-grandchildren Logan DeHart, Mila Mentonis, Chase DeHart and Nico Mentonis. Memorial donations may be made to https://www.alznj.org/get-involved/donate/. A visitation will be held on Friday, September 17th at 10:30am at Christ of Our Light Church at 402 Kings Hwy N, Cherry Hill, NJ followed by a Mass beginning at 11AM. Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood – Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
10:30a.m.
Christ of Our Light Church
402 Kings Hwy N,, Cherry Hill, NJ
Sep
17
Service
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Christ Our Light Church
402 Kings Hwy N., Cherry Hill, NJ
Sep
17
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Christ of Our Light Church
402 Kings Hwy N, Cherry Hill, NJ
Sep
17
Interment
12:30p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Calvary Cemetery & Chapel
2398 State Hwy No 70 W, Cherry Hill, NJ
George H. Wimberg Funeral Home - Ventnor City
