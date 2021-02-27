Menu
Martin, Joan (nee Ballard), - 66, of Northfield, passed away at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center with her loving daughter Christin Campbell by her bedside on February 24th, 2021. Born on September 12th, 1954, in Philadelphia, PA, she spent her early years in Pleasantville, NJ. Her and her family later moved to Ocean City, NJ, where she attended St. Augustine primary school and graduated from Ocean City High School in 1972. Joan worked in the food and beverage industry for many years in Atlantic City, NJ, and was known for being a dependable and hardworking employee. All who knew Joan will undoubtedly remember her unwavering dedication and commitment. She was a one-of-a-kind employee. After years of service, she went on to be the general manager for Starbucks. Joan retired in April of 2019. Joan had the kindest and loving nature, often going above and beyond for others. The generosity she displayed throughout her life will definitely make St. Peter smile. In addition to her many wonderful qualities, Joan loved to smile and laugh and make others feel welcome. To say the least, Joan was unforgettable and she was filled with perseverance and motivation, spoken by all that had the pleasure of knowing her. Additionally, Joan was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic church in Somers Point, NJ. Survivors include her daughter Christin Campbell (Bryant) of Northfield, NJ. Like a daughter Bianca Rodriguez of Blackwood, NJ. Sisters Claudette Ballard Martin (David) of Egg Harbor Township, NJ, and Catherine Brown (Paul) of Downingtown, PA. Grandchildren Kyle, Cole, and Casey. Joan also leaves behind a number of nieces and nephews (Dawn, David, Jill, Jeffrey, Rachel, David, Adam, and Matthew). Joan was preceded in death by her parents Clyde and Joan Ballard of Pleasantville, NJ. Sister and brother-in-law Denise and Ray Sullivan of Somers Point, NJ. Brother and sister-in-law Clyde and Dawn Ballard of Pleasantville, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, March 4th, 2021, at 11 AM at St. Joseph's Church, 606 Shore Road, Somers Point, New Jersey 08244. Burial will follow at Seaside Cemetery, South Drive 559 Rt. US 9 N, Marmora, NJ 08223. Please respect all Covid-19 regulations. A "Celebration of Life" will be held sometime in May of 2021. In lieu of flowers, Joan and her family request that memorial contributions be made to the American Lung Association. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood – Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
I am deeply saddened by the news. I pray that God will grant your daughter and family the strength they need. My most sincere condolences. You will be missed by many who had the pleasure to know you and spend time with you.
Milagros Lovaton
March 2, 2021
My sincere condolences to Christin and the family. For the brief time that I met Joan, you knew she was good people. Heaven definitely welcomed an Angel amongst them
Bobby Truong
March 2, 2021
What a special person!!!! She was a straight shooter very compassionate and approachable.. RIP Joan you are one of a kind
Joe Bruckler
February 27, 2021
Rest in heaven 's peace you were such a kind thoughtful hard working lady. May your family have peace and serenity in knowing you are now in the lord's kingdom above
Barbara Jordan
February 27, 2021
I´m devastated over the loss of my mentor, boss and friend. I first met Joan in 1988 when I served for her at the Celebrity Deli in Resorts. When she decided to go to the Castle she offered me a position as supervisor and took me under her wing. Within a month she promoted me to assistant manager. A few months later we were both off to the Taj Mahal and again, I was her Assistant Manager in the Bombay Cafe. When she left the Taj, she left me to fill her shoes as Manager. But the story doesn´t end there. Years later she recruited me once again, to work for her at the Claridge, and once again I was left to fill her shoes when she left. She always left big shoes to fill. Love you, Joan Martin R. I. P. My thoughts and prayers for her family.
Lorraine Blakeman
February 27, 2021
My sincere condolences and prayers. She had a heart of Gold. We worked at different resorts together. Her strong work ethic and high standards garnered respect. Joan´s support she gave to us was amazing. We all loved her. Rest In Peace sweet friend!
Sue Blair
February 27, 2021
Joan was an angel. The nicest manager I've ever had in 46 years. Always encouraging her team with smiles and a positive attitude every day. It was an honor to know Joan Martin. Love you Joan.
Natasha Hicks
February 27, 2021
