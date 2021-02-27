I´m devastated over the loss of my mentor, boss and friend. I first met Joan in 1988 when I served for her at the Celebrity Deli in Resorts. When she decided to go to the Castle she offered me a position as supervisor and took me under her wing. Within a month she promoted me to assistant manager. A few months later we were both off to the Taj Mahal and again, I was her Assistant Manager in the Bombay Cafe. When she left the Taj, she left me to fill her shoes as Manager. But the story doesn´t end there. Years later she recruited me once again, to work for her at the Claridge, and once again I was left to fill her shoes when she left. She always left big shoes to fill. Love you, Joan Martin R. I. P. My thoughts and prayers for her family.

Lorraine Blakeman February 27, 2021