Martin, Joan (nee Ballard), - 66, of Northfield, passed away at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center with her loving daughter Christin Campbell by her bedside on February 24th, 2021. Born on September 12th, 1954, in Philadelphia, PA, she spent her early years in Pleasantville, NJ. Her and her family later moved to Ocean City, NJ, where she attended St. Augustine primary school and graduated from Ocean City High School in 1972. Joan worked in the food and beverage industry for many years in Atlantic City, NJ, and was known for being a dependable and hardworking employee. All who knew Joan will undoubtedly remember her unwavering dedication and commitment. She was a one-of-a-kind employee. After years of service, she went on to be the general manager for Starbucks. Joan retired in April of 2019. Joan had the kindest and loving nature, often going above and beyond for others. The generosity she displayed throughout her life will definitely make St. Peter smile. In addition to her many wonderful qualities, Joan loved to smile and laugh and make others feel welcome. To say the least, Joan was unforgettable and she was filled with perseverance and motivation, spoken by all that had the pleasure of knowing her. Additionally, Joan was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic church in Somers Point, NJ. Survivors include her daughter Christin Campbell (Bryant) of Northfield, NJ. Like a daughter Bianca Rodriguez of Blackwood, NJ. Sisters Claudette Ballard Martin (David) of Egg Harbor Township, NJ, and Catherine Brown (Paul) of Downingtown, PA. Grandchildren Kyle, Cole, and Casey. Joan also leaves behind a number of nieces and nephews (Dawn, David, Jill, Jeffrey, Rachel, David, Adam, and Matthew). Joan was preceded in death by her parents Clyde and Joan Ballard of Pleasantville, NJ. Sister and brother-in-law Denise and Ray Sullivan of Somers Point, NJ. Brother and sister-in-law Clyde and Dawn Ballard of Pleasantville, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, March 4th, 2021, at 11 AM at St. Joseph's Church, 606 Shore Road, Somers Point, New Jersey 08244. Burial will follow at Seaside Cemetery, South Drive 559 Rt. US 9 N, Marmora, NJ 08223. Please respect all Covid-19 regulations. A "Celebration of Life" will be held sometime in May of 2021. In lieu of flowers, Joan and her family request that memorial contributions be made to the American Lung Association
. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood – Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Feb. 27, 2021.