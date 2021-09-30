McKenna, Joan F., (Bush, Westgate), - 83, of Mays Landing, NJ passed away on September 26, 2021. Born 8/2/1938 in Hancock, NY, to Mabel and Frank Westgate, she married the late Francis Bush in 1958 and raised her children in Warminster, PA. Joan went on to marry the late Joseph McKenna and resided in Philadelphia until she moved to Egg Harbor Township, NJ, where she lived with her beloved cat, Sunny Valentine, before retiring in 2010 to Mays Landing. She was employed in the secretarial field for many years. She was happiest spending time with family and summering with Joe at "camp." One of her favorite things to do was spend fall weekends in the Poconos and, of course, cheering on the Eagles. She leaves to cherish her memory, brother James Westgate of Bangkok, Thailand; daughters Donna Howell (John), Linda Jackson (Thomas) and Caroline Cipressi; grandchildren Danielle Hollingsworth, Damian Cipressi, Thomas Jackson, II, Ty Jackson, Juliana Cipressi, Taylor Jackson and Erin Howell; great-grandchildren Jackson, Cora and Harper Hollingsworth, and Valentina Cipressi. The family wishes to thank the caregivers and staff at Woodview Estates for their dedication and care. Services for Joan will be private, but the family also knows all of you will be with us in spirit. To share your condolences, please visit www.boakesfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 30, 2021.