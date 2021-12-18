Harvey, JoAnn Caroline (nee' Sayers), - 80, of Egg Harbor City, passed away December 14, 2021. She was born December 11, 1941, to Rose Henry Roof and Edwin Austin Sayers. She was a devoted wife of 56 ½ years to Edward Harvey, Sr.. She was employed by Whitehall Laboratories for 22 years. JoAnn had a love for the performing arts and enjoyed watching her grandchildren dance. She took pride in sewing beautiful costumes for many performances. JoAnn is predeceased by: her parents; husband; siblings, Edwin, Henry, Robert, Joseph and Michael. She leaves to cherish her memory: her children, Deborah Ferzoco (Gerard), Terri Stephens (Tracy), and Edward Harvey, Jr. (Jennifer); brother, Franklin Sayers, Sr. (Monica); grandchildren, Nicole (Kelli), Ashley, Tracy Jr., Natalie Roman (Axel), Dominique and Rosa; great grandchildren, Angel, Cali, London, Azalya, Lilianna, Prince, Annalise, and Axel Jr.; special brother and sisters-in-law, Lucious "Sonny" Harvey, Karen Wideman-Vargas and Ellen Harvey. Last but not least, "Missy" and a host of other family and friends. She was always willing to help others and loved all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral Services will be 11:00 am, Wednesday, December 22, 2021, Macedonia Baptist Church, County Boulevard & Pittsburgh Avenue, Egg Harbor City, where friends may call from 10:00AM. Condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
. Arrangements are entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., Atlantic City.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2021.