We were so very to hear about Ms. Joanne. She was truly one of a kind and was a grandmother to EVERYONE at PMD. We have such fond memories in her sewing room, at her house, and she will be so missed. Nicole, Ashley, Natalie, Dominique: we are thinking of you and your family, and keeping you in our prayers.

Erin and Jillian Giacobbe Work December 18, 2021