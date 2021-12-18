Menu
Harvey, JoAnn Caroline (nee' Sayers), - 80, of Egg Harbor City, passed away December 14, 2021. She was born December 11, 1941, to Rose Henry Roof and Edwin Austin Sayers. She was a devoted wife of 56 ½ years to Edward Harvey, Sr.. She was employed by Whitehall Laboratories for 22 years. JoAnn had a love for the performing arts and enjoyed watching her grandchildren dance. She took pride in sewing beautiful costumes for many performances. JoAnn is predeceased by: her parents; husband; siblings, Edwin, Henry, Robert, Joseph and Michael. She leaves to cherish her memory: her children, Deborah Ferzoco (Gerard), Terri Stephens (Tracy), and Edward Harvey, Jr. (Jennifer); brother, Franklin Sayers, Sr. (Monica); grandchildren, Nicole (Kelli), Ashley, Tracy Jr., Natalie Roman (Axel), Dominique and Rosa; great grandchildren, Angel, Cali, London, Azalya, Lilianna, Prince, Annalise, and Axel Jr.; special brother and sisters-in-law, Lucious "Sonny" Harvey, Karen Wideman-Vargas and Ellen Harvey. Last but not least, "Missy" and a host of other family and friends. She was always willing to help others and loved all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral Services will be 11:00 am, Wednesday, December 22, 2021, Macedonia Baptist Church, County Boulevard & Pittsburgh Avenue, Egg Harbor City, where friends may call from 10:00AM. Condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., Atlantic City.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2021.
MomMom aka GramGram thank you for being such a loving a generous human being. Thank you for opening your doors up to me. I´ll never forget how kind you were to me during a low part in my life. I love you. Rest in Heaven
Trina
Family
December 23, 2021
Your cousin Margaret & Family
December 22, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about Joanne´s passing. She is truly missed, and I know that she is with my mom singing with the angels.
Monica Bell
Family
December 18, 2021
We were so very to hear about Ms. Joanne. She was truly one of a kind and was a grandmother to EVERYONE at PMD. We have such fond memories in her sewing room, at her house, and she will be so missed. Nicole, Ashley, Natalie, Dominique: we are thinking of you and your family, and keeping you in our prayers.
Erin and Jillian Giacobbe
Work
December 18, 2021
