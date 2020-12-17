Hinke, Joann P., - 83, of North Wildwood, NJ passed away suddenly on Monday, Dec. 14th. Born in Phila, Pa. she has been a lifelong resident of the community. Mrs. Hinke was a former employee of the Premiere Motel in Wildwood for over 30 years and was a member of St. Ann's Church in Wildwood. Joann was predeceased by her parents Joseph & Mary Cavalier, her husband of 47 years Jack Hinke and her brother John Reilly. She is survived by her brother, Tony Cavalier, sister, Mary Ann Tarbotton, her son, John "Bugsy" Hinke, her daughter, Patricia Parson, and 3 Granddaughters, Mary Pat, Molly, & Mag and the apple of her eye, her Great Granddaughter Alma Rocio. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 17, 2020.