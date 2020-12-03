D'Agostino, Joanne, - 73 years old. Most people know her as Missy D or Momma D. She touched a lot of hearts through the years. She was the Best "Mom". She will be missed but not one person will forget Mom D'Agostino. Joanne was the bravest mother that anyone could ever ask for. The D'Agostino family will miss our Mother Joanne. We love you Mom. Arrangements entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home 609-646-3400.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 3, 2020.