Joanne Murphy Dwyer
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gormley Funeral Home LLC
2706 Atlantic Avenue
Atlantic City, NJ
DWYER, JOANNE MURPHY, - of Ventnor City, died at home on Friday, June 4, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Joanne was born on August 29, 1934 and was a lifelong resident of Atlantic City. She graduated from Atlantic City High School and had a professional career as an office manager with Estlow & Smith Ophthalmology, followed by a time with the Human Resource Department of the Golden Nugget Casino, and then at St. Bernadette Parish in Northfield. Her love for family, friends, and her Irish heritage was unparalleled. After raising her family and working successfully for years, she devoted her time and energy as a caregiver to her parents. Her charm, smile and genuine concern for everyone she met was her gift to others. Joanne was predeceased by her parents Bernie and Ruth Murphy and her brother Tom Murphy. She is survived by her daughter MaryJo Schneider and her husband Joel, of Ventnor, her daughter Kelly McClay and her partner Debbie of Mays Landing, her son, Daniel Dwyer and his wife Cherie, of Ocean , NJ. She is also survived by her sister Tricia Murphy Duffy, and her husband Barney, of Port Charlotte, Florida. Joanne also has six grandchildren; Alexandra, Ian, and Abigail Dwyer, Christine Patterson and Drew Schneider, and Matthew McClay. She has one great-grandchild, Joy Patterson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated for Joanne Dwyer 11:00am Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church 2651 Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City. Relatives and friends may call at the Church from 10:00am. The Rite of Committal will be offered at Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery, Tilton Road in Egg Harbor Township, following Mass. The family is requesting that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to Our Lady Star of the Sea School. Please contact clark.ca[email protected] for information on donations. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC, AC. (gormleyfuneralhome.com).
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 6, 2021.
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
8
Calling hours
10:00a.m.
Our Lady Star of the Sea Church
2651 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
Jun
8
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Our Lady Star of the Sea Church
2651 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Gormley Funeral Home LLC
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 Entries
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Gloria
Friend
June 7, 2021
Tricia, So sorry for your loss.
vivian reale fugee
Other
June 7, 2021
Chef McClay, Sorry to hear of this passing, forwarding my condolences to you at this difficult time
Krystal Ruiz-Mesa
School
June 7, 2021
Dear Chef Kelly and family - our deepest sympathy and wishes for you and your family. God be with you all. May your mom rest in peace.
David Goldstein
June 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results