Joanne LaRocca
FUNERAL HOME
Jeffries & Keates Funeral Home
228 Infield Avenue
Northfield, NJ
UPCOMING SERVICE
Memorial Gathering
Apr, 11 2022
11:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Jeffries & Keates Funeral Home
LaRocca, Joanne, - 68, of Northfield, formerly of Brigantine passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022. Joanne was born in Atlantic City to late Joseph and Helen (Warren) LaRocca. Joanne was formerly employed at Harrah's Hotel and Casino and most recently she worked as a waitress. Joanne worked so she could travel. She enjoyed going on ocean cruises and traveling to Disney World. She was the beloved wife of the late Eric Hobbs-Fernie. Joanne is survived by her sister Barbara Lingo and her niece Emily. She is also survived by her aunts Gloria Messina (Tony) and Norma D'Agostino. In addition to her parents and husband, she is predeceased by her brother William Baldwin and her brother-in-law Jack Lingo. Relatives and friends are invited to gather on Monday, April 11, 2022 from 11:00 to 11:30AM at Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, 228 Infield Ave Northfield. Burial will follow at Zion Cemetery, Egg Harbor Township. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Joanne's memory to pennyangelsbeaglerescue.com To share your fondest memory of Joanne please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 8, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
11
Memorial Gathering
11:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Jeffries & Keates Funeral Home
228 Infield Avenue, Northfield, NJ
Jeffries & Keates Funeral Home
