Martin, Joanne Sophie, - 81, of Somers Point, (nee Odeitus) passed away peacefully February 23, 2021 after a long heart-breaking period of mental and physical decline inflicted on her by her dementia. Born and raised in Shenandoah, Pennsylvania to Charles and Sophie Odeitus. She was a graduate of the class of 1957 J.W. Cooper High School and further went on to Riverside Hospital, Newport News, Virginia where she studied for her para-medical position, medical technology. It was in Virginia that Joanne met the love of her life Richard. They soon married and moved to Somers Point, NJ. She worked at Shore Memorial Hospital for thirty years and was a member of St. Joseph's Parish in Somers Point. Her favorite pastime was helping others. She loved dogs. She is survived by her son Richard (Nora) Martin and daughter Jeanette Martin; grandchildren Zachary Hodges, Brock Martin, Dennica Power (Shawn), Ed Roberts (Erin), and Angelique Roberts; sister Charlotte Bohanick, sister-in- law Marie Odeitus, many nieces and nephews, longtime companion Luke Clark and best friend June Benz. She will be forever remembered for her beautiful smile and will be welcomed into heaven by her husband Richard, brothers Richard and Leonard, brother-in- law Gary, and her parents. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Joanne's Life celebration Mass on Monday, March 1 at 10:00am at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 606 Shore Road, Somers Point, NJ 08244. Arrangements entrusted to Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, Somers Point. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Feb. 27, 2021.