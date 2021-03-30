McCarthy, Joe E., - 61, of Rio Grande, NJ passed away March 26, 2021. A loving and devoted husband to Teresa and loving father to Heather. Born in Bridgeton to John and Mildred (Waters) McCarthy. He retired from Woodbine Developmental Center after a stroke in 2012. He loved being with his family and traveling to state parks and civil war battlefields. Prior to this stroke, he enjoyed beachcombing with his metal detector. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Teresa (Sayre) McCarthy; daughter Heather Gallagher; father John; his brothers: John (Debbie) and Robert; his sister Patricia Layton; and many loving nieces and nephews. Joe would want us to thank everyone for all your prayers and positive thoughts. A special thank you to Adrianne Beck for her caring and knowledgeable insight regarding his illness. Public viewing will be Thursday, April 1, 2021 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Graveside service will follow at 12 noon at Cold Spring Presbyterian Cemetery, 780 Seashore Road, Cold Spring, NJ 08204. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
. He would also encourage men to have their PSA checked yearly. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 30, 2021.