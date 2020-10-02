Swentkowski, John A., - 61, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away on September 29, 2020. He worked as a CPA for many years and was always there to lend a helpful hand for whoever needed it. John loved watching his kids play sports, coaching, and he never missed a single game. He was an avid Penn State football and Philadelphia sports fan. He enjoyed playing golf, grilling (burning) food, going on family vacations, and, of course, his nightly walks with his Minnie. John is survived by his loving wife; Jean, children; John, Jessica (Dekka), Jennifer, and JJ. Siblings; Rose (Dave) King, Robert (Kim) Swentkowski, and Stephen (Denise) Swentkowski. He was preceded by his beloved parents; Mary & Anthony "Tony" Swentkowski, and brother; Anthony Swentkowski, Jr. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing and visitation on Monday, October 5th from 9AM to 10:15AM at Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, 304 Shore Road, Somers Point, NJ 08244. 11AM Mass of Christian burial at Saint Joseph's Church, 606 Shore Road, Somers Point. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing. In lieu of flowers, donations in the memory of John can be made to Saint Joseph's Church. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com