Brigandi, John Anthony, - 48, of Hammonton, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Born in Vineland, he was a lifelong Hammonton resident. He was a member of the Hammonton Democratic Club and a former member of the Hammonton Vol. Fire Company #2. He was predeceased by his mother in law, Dorothy Rodio, and stepbrother, Bobby Townsel. John is survived by his wife, Gina M. Brigandi (nee Rodio); his son John A. Brigandi, Jr.; his father and stepmother Anthony J. and Janet Brigandi; his mother Victoria Reinholt and her husband Tom; his brother, Ken Triboletti; his two sisters, Dallas Ward and Jessica Triboletti; his father in law Eugene Rodio; his sister and brother in law, Michelle and Rocco DiGerolamo, several nieces and nephews; aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020, 11:30 am at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third St., Hammonton where a viewing will be held from 9:30 am until 11:30 am. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Hammonton. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com
