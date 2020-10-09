Bertman, John, - 87, passed away peacefully on September 28, 2020, with family at his side. Born in Philadelphia, to the late Jacob and Marian (Miller) Bertman, John and his twin brother Martin, grew up in a multi-ethnic neighborhood in Camden. (As "identical twins" John and Marty were a mischievous pair which assured there would be no other siblings.) Years later many of John's play pals on the street of Camden were colleagues of his in the legal profession. In 1954, John married the love of his life, the late Arleen Bertman (Crass), at a time in which wives worked to assist their husbands to complete their education. Arleen was a life-long partner in all John did. The young couple moved to Hammonton in 1958 where they raised and educated a family of four children, Jack, Ellen, Michael, and Robert, all of whom went on to excel in their chosen fields. For the next 61 years, John's career was in his law offices in Hammonton were worked to find remedies for the problems of thousands of clients. John thoroughly enjoyed the practice of law, and loved the Town of Hammonton – quirks and all – and Hammonton loved him back until he moved to the Masonic Village in Burlington in 2019. John was an excellent student and was a graduate of Wharton School of Finance & Commerce at University of Pennsylvania, University of Pennsylvania Law School, and Hastings College of Law- Advanced Trial College. He became a Certified Civil Trial Attorney in 1987 and was "Martindale Hubbell A-V rated lawyer" which placed him in the top 5% of his profession. During his professional career, John practiced law with several partners, three of whom he held in special regard: Brian G. Howell, Esq., Hon. Nelson Johnson, JSC(Ret'd.), and the late Samuel A. Donio, Esq. John was also a true "mentor" in his profession, passing along his knowledge to any young lawyer keen enough to appreciate what a treasure of wisdom awaited them. John's favorite proteges were: Nelson and Brian; he instilled in both lawyers the understanding that the representation of a client was a "sacred trust" which demanded all of a lawyer's attention, knowledge, and energy. Whether as an adversary or ally, John was respected by every attorney who encountered him. John thoroughly enjoyed and was very proud of his law practice, serving thousands of clients throughout all of South Jersey. John served as Municipal Court Judge in Hammonton from 1961 through 1974; Municipal Court Judge in Mullica Township, 1967 through 1974. He served as Municipal Attorney for Hamilton Township, Atlantic Co., from 1974-1977; Solicitor for William B. Kessler Memorial Hospital and a Member of the Board of Directors 1959-2001, Chairman of the Board of Directors for William B. Kessler Memorial Hospital 1997-2001, New Jersey Superior Court Arbitration Panelist 1985 to 2018, President of Beth El Synagogue late 1960s to early 1970s. Throughout his lifetime, John enjoyed family, friends, exercising, and TENNIS! "You should have seen me today on the court, I made some magnificent shots!" John was also an avid reader who devoured thousands of books on a broad range of subjects. John had a wonderful sense of humor and often utilized a witticism to frame an issue, defuse a discussion, or make us all realize how fleeting life is. John was predeceased by his parents, his wife Arleen, and his son Jack Bertman. He is survived by his identical twin brother Martin Bertman (Rhona) of Boca Raton, FL, his daughter Ellen Bertman (David Helm), his sons Michael Bertman and Robert Bertman (Erin), his daughter in law Christine Bertman, four grandchildren Zachary Helm (Gabrielle), Lillian Helm, Gabriella Bertman, and Michael Bertman and two great-granddaughters, Noelle and Nyla. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the food bank of your choice. Due to Covid-19 limitations, a Memorial Service honoring John's life is pending. Those who wish to attend should consult the website of Platt Memorial Chapels, www.plattmemorial.com
after October 15th.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 9, 2020.