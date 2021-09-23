Bingenheimer, John Parker, - 70, of Sebastian, Florida, John Parker Bingenheimer, beloved husband, brother, uncle, and friend passed away August 23, 2021. John was born December 11, 1950 in Somers Point, New Jersey. He lived there until he moved to Sebastian, Florida in 2013. John was in the Air Force National Guard and was awarded the New Jersey Merit Award. He graduated from Rutgers University and became a hospital administrator at Kennedy Hospital and Southern Ocean County Hospital. He was a member of the American Legion and AmVets. He loved backpacking on the Appalachian Trail, boating, and fishing. He became a US Merchant Marine Officer (Captain) so he could charter boats. John is gone but not forgotten, and forever in our hearts...
Sorry to hear of John's passing, Barb. (Tom from 41 Broadway).
Thomas George Smith
October 1, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of John´s passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. John was always kind to us and loved talking with all of you. God bless you all.
Walt and Penny Fillmore
Friend
September 28, 2021
Very sorry to her of John's passing. He was a great asset to me and to the Kennedy organization for many many years. That picture of him is just how I remember him, always with a smile and so very agreeable and a great team member and friend. May he RIP.
Dick Murray
September 24, 2021
Sorry for your loss . John was a great man and will be remembered by many , including the Gregory's crew... thoughts and prays to Barbara and family.
Al Rocks
Friend
September 24, 2021
Sending my condolences. Worked with John for many years from his program analyst days at the Division of Mental Health to his days as hospital administrator. He was such a caring provider, always making sure services were the best they could be for those with serious mental illness. He was such an advocate and is remembered by so many in our field. May he RIP.
Barbara Neary
Work
September 24, 2021
Sorry to hear about John's passing. My thoughts and prayers go to you, Barb
Rich Poole
Friend
September 24, 2021
So sorry to hear about John. Thoughts and prayers go to you, Barb.
Conrad Schaffer
September 23, 2021
Such a lot of fun John was, sorry he is gone.
Eileen Slack
Friend
September 23, 2021
John always made the world a better place especially with his tremendous smile and joyful personality. I am proud to say he was close friend of mine for many years. RIP my friend.
Denny Brown, Somers Point, NJ
Friend
September 23, 2021
Sorry to read about John´s passing. Our thoughts and condolences go to you Barb.
Tom n Karen. HOLTZ
September 23, 2021
Sorry to hear of John´s passing. Had a lot of good times in high school together. Steve & Evangeline Miller, La Mesa, CA