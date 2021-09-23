Bingenheimer, John Parker, - 70, of Sebastian, Florida, John Parker Bingenheimer, beloved husband, brother, uncle, and friend passed away August 23, 2021. John was born December 11, 1950 in Somers Point, New Jersey. He lived there until he moved to Sebastian, Florida in 2013. John was in the Air Force National Guard and was awarded the New Jersey Merit Award. He graduated from Rutgers University and became a hospital administrator at Kennedy Hospital and Southern Ocean County Hospital. He was a member of the American Legion and AmVets. He loved backpacking on the Appalachian Trail, boating, and fishing. He became a US Merchant Marine Officer (Captain) so he could charter boats. John is gone but not forgotten, and forever in our hearts...



Condolences can be made through Seawinds Funeral Home in Sebastian, Florida.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Sep. 23 to Sep. 26, 2021.