John Alex Blocker
1940 - 2021
Blocker, John Alex , - 80, of Egg Harbor City, was called home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 25,2021. Born to the late Celeste and Estella Blocker in Egg Harbor City,NJ on August 9,1940. John was one out of 17 loving sisters and brothers. John was known for his love of cooking, hunting, gardening, playing his lottery numbers and especially his cigars. He was a dedicated Teamster for many years as a laborer in Local 172 and a truck driver in Local 331. John married his wife Vernice in 1958. They were married for 63 years and had 7 beautiful children. John leaves behind to mourn his wife Vernice Blocker(Fox), 6 children Vernetta Blocker, Bessie L. Mays, John A. Blocker, Eric F. Blocker, Norman Blocker and Brad Blocker. 14 grandchildren(chipper-chappers) Sidell Blocker, Brandy Blocker, Kevin Mays Jr., Krystal Dixon, Marissa Blocker, Ulises Garcia, Alex Blocker, Amanda Blocker, Norman Blocker Jr., Deion Blocker, Gabriel Blocker, Xzavier Blocker, Delaney Blocker YaShonti Bridgers, and 13 great-grandchildren. 4 sisters Estella Williams, Doris Lazendy, Catherine Handy, Victoria Phillips, 3 brothers Henry Blocker, Charles Blocker and Leonard Blocker. He is predeceased by his daughter Bridgett 'Kitten' Blocker, sisters Florence Dixon, Georgia Blocker, Mattie Cummings, Margret Handy, Connie Allen and brothers Richard Blocker, Fredrick Blocker, Victor Blocker and Gregory Blocker. John was loved by many more family and friends and he will be very deeply missed. Services will be private. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jul. 3, 2021.
My uncle Alex was special in his own way. A farmer and humorous man. I will always remember the twinkle in his eyes like grandpops.
Gail A Williams
Family
July 7, 2021
My thoughts and prayers go out to all of the Blocker family! The Blocker family was one of my dad´s (Sonny Warker) best customers many years ago!
Butch Warker
Friend
July 3, 2021
