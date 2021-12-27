Bombara, John N., - 94, of Winslow, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at the Veterans Memorial Home in Vineland, NJ. He was born on December 26, 1926 to Nicolina and Cosimo Bombara. He is predeceased by his wife, Marie nee Olive, his brother, Carmen, and his sisters, Concetta (Austin), Cindy (Frank), Jenny (Rocco) and Josephine. He is survived by his brother Salvatore (Joyce) as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. John (Babe) was born and raised in Waterford but made his home with Marie in Winslow for over 50 years. He served his country in the US Army during the Korean War. He was a member of Local 172 where he worked at the famous Garden State Park Race Track, Atlantic City Race Course and various other projects throughout South Jersey. He was an avid hunter with the Wagon Wheel Gun Club and a member of the St. Sostine Society. He loved crabbing and making wine with his brother Salvatore (Sammy). He and Marie always enjoyed their time down the shore in Sea Isle City every year with the Midures. He will be dearly missed by all his family and friends but the memories of his life and laughter will last forever. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 11:00 am in St. Anthony's Church, 450 Pennington Ave. Waterford Works, NJ 08089, where a viewing will be held from 9:30 am - 10:45 am. Burial will follow in Greenmount Cemetery, Hammonton. In lieu of flowers please send donations to: NJ Veterans Memorial Home-Vineland c/o Life Enrichment In Memory of John Bombara 524 North West Blvd. Vineland, NJ 08360. Arrangements are by the Carnesale Funeral Home, Hammonton. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com
)
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 27, 2021.