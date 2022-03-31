Bruin, John Charles, Jr., - "A True Gentleman" June 3, 1947 – March 29, 2022 John Charles Bruin, Jr. ("Johnny Bruin"/ "Pop"), 74, passed away on March 29, 2022, at the Egg Harbor Township home he shared with his cherished wife, Debra (Debby) Bruin. John lived a life of love, service and purpose that embodied the spirit of his favorite poem, "The True Gentleman" (John Walter Wayland, 1899). He was ever gracious and unfailingly polite. No favor was too large and no distance too far to travel for family, friends or a stranger in need. Many of the recipients of his generosity never knew what special angel had come to their aid. John grew up in Longport, NJ, taking his impeccable manners, unfailing work ethic and love for food from his mother, Elizabeth (Betty) Bruin. With a heart for service, John was an altar boy at the Church of the Epiphany in Longport; a lifeguard on the Longport Beach Patrol; and President of his Senior Class at Atlantic City High School, where he also played football. In college, John enlisted and served honorably in the U.S. Army National Guard. His patriotic spirit burned bright: He would give civics lessons and books on U.S. History and our Constitution to his grandchildren and the children of family friends. He loved baseball and was on hand at Citizen's Bank Park to see his dear Philadelphia Phillies win the World Series in 2008. John was unequaled as a custom home builder. His apprenticeship began at age 10 at Joseph Fabi Concrete in Atlantic City, alongside his lifelong best friend, James (Jim) Fabi. For over 35 years, the John Bruin Construction Company built elegant and elaborate homes in Longport and the surrounding island towns, including one featured in Architectural Digest. However, John was proudest of those he built for loved ones: a home at 3216 Monmouth Ave. in Longport in 1976 for his young family; a home on Wilson Ave. in Linwood in 2006 for his wife, Debby; and a home in Princeton that he built in 2015 for his son, Jim, daughter-in-law and granddaughter. For that final project of his career, John drove 180 miles each day to supervise construction. John always said that a contract was just a piece of paper. His word was his bond, and he would always do the right thing. John was predeceased as a young man by his parents, Betty and John Bruin, Sr. He is survived by his loving wife, Debby, stepdaughter, Michelle Cori, grandson, Rhys and granddaughter, Tess; a son, James (Jim) Bruin, daughter-in-law, Jeannine and granddaughter, Caitlin; loving cousins Ottie Grimmie, Gloria Grimmie Osler, Elaine Grimmie Shell and Barbara Grimmie Setzer and their families; and many much loved friends. All will deeply miss and cherish the memory of John Charles Bruin, Jr., a True Gentleman who left this world a better place than he found it. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in John's memory to The Atlantic City Rescue Mission, 2009 Bacharach Blvd, Atlantic City, NJ 08401, or Salvation Army, www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/
. A visitation will be held from 9-11am on Saturday, April 2nd at Holy Trinity Parish: Epiphany Church, Longport. A memorial mass will follow at 12pm. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood – Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 31, 2022.