Caffey, John C., - 77, of North Cape May, passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021. John was born in Philadelphia to the late John and Cecile (nee Snyder) Caffey. He proudly served in the US Army and had been employed by the City of Philadelphia as a Fireman for 27 years. He loved going to the Atlantic City Casinos, especially Harrah's. John was an area resident for 36 years and during that time he became a member of the Villas Fishing Club, the Erma Moose Lodge, the Disabled American Vets Chapter 44 in Del Haven, and was a social member of the Stella Maris Home Association of Erma. John is predeceased by his parents and left to cherish his memory is his wife of 41 years, Patricia (nee Nocton) Caffey, his children Kimberly (Joe) Ellingsworth, Kelly (Joe) DiJillo and John Caffey, Jr., his 5 grandchildren, Samantha, Victor, Rachael, Isabella and Dante and his brother, Joe (Delia) Caffey and his 2 dogs Lulu and Sasha. A memorial service will be held for John on Wednesday, January 5th at Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd., North Cape May, at 11am with visiting 1 hour prior from 10am to 11am followed by an interment at Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. Donations can be made in John's memory to the Beacon Animal Rescue, 701 Butter Rd, Ocean View, NJ 08230, or Justice Rescue, www.justice-rescue.com
. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2021.