Cunningham, John P., - 73, of Estell Manor, passed away peacefully with his family by his side at Our Lady's Center, Pleasantville, NJ, after a long illness. John was born on April 4, 1948 in Philadelphia, PA, to Jane and Nicholas Cunningham. John spent his first 5 years in Germantown and then moved to Ivyland, PA. John and Gail moved to southern NJ in 1974. John was employed by Atlantic City Electric where he began as a helper and then became a mechanic; then went to ACCC and received his BA to become Transportation Supervisor until his retirement in 2005. He then drove a bus for Sheppard Bus Service taking children on trips and sports events. He truly enjoyed the children. He was a volunteer at Dorothy Volunteer Fire Company where he started as an ambulance driver, then got his EMT certificate. John was on town Council in Estell Manor and served out his term even after he became sick. John's life was filled with family, friends, Flyers Hockey and NASCAR racing. John was known for his huge smile and laughing and joking ways and would want to be remembered this way. John is survived by his wife Gail, Son Jon, daughter Tresna Denney (Brent), and his grandchildren Darin Dorzan (Dana), granddaughter Brittany Cunningham and Colt Denney, and soon to be Great Grandson, Declan Dorzan. A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 8th at 1:30 pm at the Head of the River Cemetery, Route 49, Estell Manor, where friends may gather at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations in John's name be made to Dorothy Volunteer Fire Company. (Info and Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com
)
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 7, 2021.