John P. Cunningham
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Boakes Funeral Home Inc
6050 Main St
Mays Landing, NJ
Cunningham, John P., - 73, of Estell Manor, passed away peacefully with his family by his side at Our Lady's Center, Pleasantville, NJ, after a long illness. John was born on April 4, 1948 in Philadelphia, PA, to Jane and Nicholas Cunningham. John spent his first 5 years in Germantown and then moved to Ivyland, PA. John and Gail moved to southern NJ in 1974. John was employed by Atlantic City Electric where he began as a helper and then became a mechanic; then went to ACCC and received his BA to become Transportation Supervisor until his retirement in 2005. He then drove a bus for Sheppard Bus Service taking children on trips and sports events. He truly enjoyed the children. He was a volunteer at Dorothy Volunteer Fire Company where he started as an ambulance driver, then got his EMT certificate. John was on town Council in Estell Manor and served out his term even after he became sick. John's life was filled with family, friends, Flyers Hockey and NASCAR racing. John was known for his huge smile and laughing and joking ways and would want to be remembered this way. John is survived by his wife Gail, Son Jon, daughter Tresna Denney (Brent), and his grandchildren Darin Dorzan (Dana), granddaughter Brittany Cunningham and Colt Denney, and soon to be Great Grandson, Declan Dorzan. A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 8th at 1:30 pm at the Head of the River Cemetery, Route 49, Estell Manor, where friends may gather at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations in John's name be made to Dorothy Volunteer Fire Company. (Info and Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Memorial Gathering
1:00p.m.
Head of the River Cemetery
Route 49, Estell Manor, NJ
Oct
8
Graveside service
1:30p.m.
Head of the River Cemetery
Route 49, Estell Manor, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Boakes Funeral Home Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Gail and family, so sorry for your loss. John was a great boss, we all enjoyed working together. Sending you love and prayers. Love Donna
Donna Hadley
October 8, 2021
Hi Gail and family. Sorry for your loss. Will keep you in our preyers, Tom and Anna Eble
Thomas Eble
October 7, 2021
So sorry, John was a great guy enjoyed working with him we will all miss him sorry I won't be able to be there
Mitch Somers
October 7, 2021
