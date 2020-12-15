Menu
John "Johnny D" D'Angelo
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Holy Spirit High School
FUNERAL HOME
Gormley Funeral Home LLC
2706 Atlantic Avenue
Atlantic City, NJ
D'ANGELO, John "Johnny D", - an Atlantic City Musical Legend, Father, Grandfather, Teacher, and Friend to Many - 83, of Ventnor City, formerly of Atlantic City, passed away peacefully December 7th, 2020 due to complications from COVID-19. Johnny was born and raised in Atlantic City where his father was a prominent Italian restaurant owner during World War II. A star basketball player at Holy Spirit High School and classically trained piano player with magical flying hands and a soothing voice. Johnny started his musical career at the young age of 16 on a special work permit at the world famous 500 Club in Atlantic City. He continued playing there for 10 years playing with such greats as Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Nat King Cole, Buddy Rich, Dizzy Gillespie and Sammy Davis to name a few. Talents that he would maintain long term relationships with throughout his career. Johnny released records in the 50's, 70's and 80's -"What Shall I Call Myself?", "A Step at a Time", and the Christmas song "Mommy is Getting a New Baby For Christmas", and in 2010 "Through all The Years- For All Time", He appeared at the famous Latin Casino, Steel Pier, Merv Griffin Show, a regular on the annual Jerry Lewis telethon, and major showrooms and clubs throughout the east coast. Johnny opened Atlantic City's first Casino with musical legend and friend Sal Dupree, going on to play The Playboy Club, Bally's Tropicana, Trump Marina, and Caesars. While at Caesars, Johnny was one of the longest running house acts and where he was awarded entertainer of the year by Atlantic City Magazine three years in a row for his ability to hold an audience like no one could! His ability to cross over from Jazz to Pop to Country and take requests without blinking -was his signature. His piano solos were unbelievable, mind blowing, and captivating- regardless if he was in a 5000 seat showroom or had one person at a piano bar at 3am in the morning. What gave Johnny the most pleasure was his music making you smile. He helped the careers of many young musical talents who have gone on to become great successes, giving back his musical ability, industry wisdom, and instruction. The last couple of years he would play at Dr. Kasper's office, not for glory but for a moment in time, to take those who were sick, somewhere other than their sickness. Johnny was a loving Father and Grandfather and Father-in-law. He is survived by son John D'Angelo Jr, (favorite daughter-in-law Maria D'Angelo); daughters Ginny" D'Angelo, Susan D'Angelo and Lisa Tzaferos, (favorite son-in-law Chris Tzaferos); grandchildren Michael D'Angelo, Evan D'Angelo, Andrew Schulz, Christy Waters, Gianna Ross, Justin Ross, Brandan Gutierrez, and Krista Tzaferos,- all who he loved dearly and unconditionally. Johnny did not want to be mourned but rather that his music and life celebrated. A COVID and CDC compliant Celebration and Service will be held at Fusion Church 6300 East Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234 -December 19th, commencing at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to: The Johnny D'Angelo Scholarship, care of the Schultz-Hill Foundation, mailed to the D'Angelo family at 14 Marshall Drive, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC - www.gormleyfuneralhomellc.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2020.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Service
2:00p.m.
Fusion Church
6300 East Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Gormley Funeral Home LLC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sending deepest condolences to Johnny´s family. He gave everyone his best with his wonderful music and even more with his love of people. We have lost a great musician. So lucky to have known him.
Gary & Jaye Pogoda
December 22, 2020
Ginny and Family so sorry for your loss.
donna rafter
December 20, 2020
God bless Johnny D My deepest condolences to the family
Elise Gavin
December 19, 2020
Great souls never ever part. They leave an impression on anyone they come across. Everyone will remember your father as a true gentleman and great entertainer that he was. God bless you and your family in this time of grief. My deepest condolences.
Brett Foster
December 19, 2020
GINNY TRIED TO GET LINK BUT COULD NOT FIND ANY MAY GOD KEEP HIS LOVING ARMS AROUND YOUR DAD IN HEAVEN FOR ALL ETERNITY AMEN SORRY I COULD FIND THE SERVICE SAL DUPREE
SAL DUPREE
December 19, 2020
May his memory be a blessing... I have such fond memories of him as a kid...
Robin Katoff Levinson
December 19, 2020
I grew up with your beautiful daughter Ginny and remember you as such a sweet, gentle man, a beautiful smile, you are loved by many, RIP Mr D´Angelo
Jamie Feldman
December 19, 2020
To All My Family Sending My Heart Felt Condolences For Your Loss. Uncle John Was A Legion. He Brought Happiness Joy and Love To All. He Will Be Truly Missed RIP My Uncle John
MaryAnn Damiano
December 18, 2020
I was very saddened to hear the news about Johnnie. I remember all of the good times we had back in the 70's @ 80's. My condolences to all of you. Stay strong.
Joan (Jay) Savio
December 16, 2020
A memory of a memory For, Johnny, my cousin, my friend. When I heard of your passing, I was deeply saddened and shocked. Because, like you and I laughed about often, you would live to be a 100, and I truly believed you would. You have now moved on and you are at peace. You're with the family and friends that loved and admired you, the parents that were so proud of you, and all of those that you left behind, with your passing comes an immeasurable loss that can never be replaced. You will be truly missed. As for me, we spent many wonderful years, sharing life together when I returned to the shore. And for those years, I am extremely grateful! Several months back, when we ran into one another, it was like we never skipped a beat. You came back to the house and we hung out for hours, talking, laughing, even shed a few tears. We talked about life and how happy you have been the past several years. You told me you got a second chance at life! You truly loved living with Ginny, spending time with family, seeing friends, playing music and living life on your own terms and said you felt alive. You often made a comment to me, "Cuz, how am I going to be remembered, what am I going to leave behind to my kids and grandkids?" My answer to you was always the same, incredible memories! Now, I am going to answer you from my heart... And now you can also see how many lives you have truly touched, too many to count. In life i believe we create a tapestry of our story and at times it becomes entangled, and it is up to us to untangle it and go on. You created a magnificent tapestry of your life, with so many beautiful and wonderful memories, that no one can ever take from you, that now have been left for your family. Johnny, here is my answer, What will matter when we are gone, is not what you brought, but what you built in your life. And you built a legacy and you are part of music history, forever!!!! It's not what you got out of life, it's what you gave, and Johnny, you gave 100%, of yourself. What will not matter are your successes, but your significance! And all who knew and loved you, will always know how significant You were and always will be. What will matter, is not what you learned, but what you taught, and you taught so many the gift of music, and so much more. What will matter is every act of integrity, compassion, courage,and sacrifice that enriched, empowered or encouraged, your life. And Johnny, you sacrificed so much for your family and loved ones. What will matter is not your competence, but your character. You were a man so full of character. And what will matter is that you loved completely and you were loved the same way back. JOHNNY, YOU LOVED WITH YOUR ENTIRE BEING! What will also truly matter is not just your memories, but the memories, that will live on in those who loved you, you will see it in the eyes and hearts of your children, grandchildren and loved ones. Also, what will matter is how long you will be remembered and for what, you will be remembered for always, and we already have established for what!! Because you, Johnny, have left an eternal light and a hand print on all the lives that you touched. Because, you lived a life that truly mattered, and you left your children, grandchildren and love ones, a legacy that will live on forever!
Francine, your cousin
December 15, 2020
Johnny gave so much to so many and was dearly loved. May he Rest In Peace and May his family find comfort in our dear Lord.
B.J. Monell Knowles
December 15, 2020
Truly a wonderful man! You touched the lives of many people. You will always be in our heart. Peace!
Rick Gaskill
December 15, 2020
Sending love and hopes for peaceful hearts during the challenging days ahead.
KATE WESSLER
December 15, 2020
Ginny and family, My thoughts and prayers are with all of you. Your dad was a sweetheart and always smiling! May he continue to live on in your hearts!
Barb Bergman Ruane
December 15, 2020
To my wonderful partner in music and in life. Always in my heart.
Judy Cahill
December 15, 2020
I am so very sorry for the D'Angelo family's loss of this great man. He was truly such a talent and always wanted to share his musical gift everywhere he went. I know he was well loved and Dennis and I pray that God comforts you in this heartbreaking time.
Lisa Johnson
December 15, 2020
Our sincere condolences for your father, to all the family. We are praying for you.
Tasos and Eleni Michailidis
December 15, 2020
I´m going to miss this man! What a legend! He always had a smile and a song for me. Even let me sing with him off key on occasion. So many memories and fun times. I´m a cousin by marriage to Joe Steele, Johnny´s favorite cousin who will hold him in our hearts always. Love and hugs to the kids and grands.
Elaine Steele
December 15, 2020
Your legacy remains a blessing to all the people you've touched. We will never forget your jokes, warm hugs, and words of wisdom. I know you are in a better place. Till we meet again. I miss you and love you Dad.
Susan D'Angelo
December 15, 2020
You touched hearts of millions who heard you play the piano you will truly be missed. It my honor to have known you rest in peace Johnny D.
William R Gaskill
December 15, 2020
A great talent that will be so missed. Rest In Peace.
Ruth & Joe Dougherty
December 15, 2020
Lisa and family, my heart goes out to you and your family at this time.
Jacqueline Mignone
December 15, 2020
I truly thank God for Blessing me by placing Johnny in my life journey. He will always be my definition of professionalism, class, fun, humble and Excellence Thank you, Maestro
Jim Martin
December 15, 2020
