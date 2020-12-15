A memory of a memory For, Johnny, my cousin, my friend. When I heard of your passing, I was deeply saddened and shocked. Because, like you and I laughed about often, you would live to be a 100, and I truly believed you would. You have now moved on and you are at peace. You're with the family and friends that loved and admired you, the parents that were so proud of you, and all of those that you left behind, with your passing comes an immeasurable loss that can never be replaced. You will be truly missed. As for me, we spent many wonderful years, sharing life together when I returned to the shore. And for those years, I am extremely grateful! Several months back, when we ran into one another, it was like we never skipped a beat. You came back to the house and we hung out for hours, talking, laughing, even shed a few tears. We talked about life and how happy you have been the past several years. You told me you got a second chance at life! You truly loved living with Ginny, spending time with family, seeing friends, playing music and living life on your own terms and said you felt alive. You often made a comment to me, "Cuz, how am I going to be remembered, what am I going to leave behind to my kids and grandkids?" My answer to you was always the same, incredible memories! Now, I am going to answer you from my heart... And now you can also see how many lives you have truly touched, too many to count. In life i believe we create a tapestry of our story and at times it becomes entangled, and it is up to us to untangle it and go on. You created a magnificent tapestry of your life, with so many beautiful and wonderful memories, that no one can ever take from you, that now have been left for your family. Johnny, here is my answer, What will matter when we are gone, is not what you brought, but what you built in your life. And you built a legacy and you are part of music history, forever!!!! It's not what you got out of life, it's what you gave, and Johnny, you gave 100%, of yourself. What will not matter are your successes, but your significance! And all who knew and loved you, will always know how significant You were and always will be. What will matter, is not what you learned, but what you taught, and you taught so many the gift of music, and so much more. What will matter is every act of integrity, compassion, courage,and sacrifice that enriched, empowered or encouraged, your life. And Johnny, you sacrificed so much for your family and loved ones. What will matter is not your competence, but your character. You were a man so full of character. And what will matter is that you loved completely and you were loved the same way back. JOHNNY, YOU LOVED WITH YOUR ENTIRE BEING! What will also truly matter is not just your memories, but the memories, that will live on in those who loved you, you will see it in the eyes and hearts of your children, grandchildren and loved ones. Also, what will matter is how long you will be remembered and for what, you will be remembered for always, and we already have established for what!! Because you, Johnny, have left an eternal light and a hand print on all the lives that you touched. Because, you lived a life that truly mattered, and you left your children, grandchildren and love ones, a legacy that will live on forever!

Francine, your cousin December 15, 2020