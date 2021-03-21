My deepest sympathy and condolences to Zeke's family and his family of friends. The last time I saw Zeke was at our 50th High School (Oakcrest) reunion. He was just so proud of his children and grandchildren and couldn't wait to show pictures of them. He will always have a special place in my heart and memory. You will be missed by everyone you have ever touched.

Marion (Myers) Baker April 1, 2021