DeAngelis, John Ezekial "Zeke", - 73, of Linwood, passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021 after a tough fight with cancer. Zeke was born on November 12, 1947 in Atlantic City, NJ to Esperanto and Ruth (Mason) DeAngelis. He grew up in Egg Harbor City as the youngest of seven to brothers Joe, Jeff, and Zack, and sister's Helen, Betty, and Anita. A graduate of Oakcrest High School and Glassboro State College, Zeke had a master's degree in Education and was a middle school teacher at Mill Road Middle School in Northfield for over 30 years. He had three children, Jennifer, Eric, and Marisa, and nine grandchildren. Zeke started as an 8th grade science teacher, was the coach of the girl's middle school basketball team, and spent the majority of his career teaching 6th grade math. Zeke's love of education and service continued in retirement, as he enjoyed writing poetry and short stories, painting, daily sudoku puzzles, and volunteering at the local food bank. He also loved being outdoors and could be found gardening, walking the beach, biking, and playing golf. He was known to be unselfish, kind, witty, thoughtful, quiet, and most importantly, the most loving grandfather. His primary enjoyment came from being the best pop-pop and grandpop one could find, and his dedication to his grandchildren was his most endearing quality. His positive impact on their lives will be sorely missed. Zeke is survived by his children, Jennifer, Eric, and Marisa, his grandchildren Maiyah, Alana, Marc, Tristan, Ava, Adalyn, Gianna, Lilly, and Angelique, his brother Zack (Linda), his sister Helen, former spouse Lorie, daughter-in-law Julie, son-in-law Sean, and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. A memorial service will be held in July to celebrate Zeke's life. In lieu of gifts or flowers, Zeke requested donations be made to any local charity. Arrangements entrusted to Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, Somers Point. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 21, 2021.