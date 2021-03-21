Menu
John Ezekial "Zeke" DeAngelis
1947 - 2021
DeAngelis, John Ezekial "Zeke", - 73, of Linwood, passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021 after a tough fight with cancer. Zeke was born on November 12, 1947 in Atlantic City, NJ to Esperanto and Ruth (Mason) DeAngelis. He grew up in Egg Harbor City as the youngest of seven to brothers Joe, Jeff, and Zack, and sister's Helen, Betty, and Anita. A graduate of Oakcrest High School and Glassboro State College, Zeke had a master's degree in Education and was a middle school teacher at Mill Road Middle School in Northfield for over 30 years. He had three children, Jennifer, Eric, and Marisa, and nine grandchildren. Zeke started as an 8th grade science teacher, was the coach of the girl's middle school basketball team, and spent the majority of his career teaching 6th grade math. Zeke's love of education and service continued in retirement, as he enjoyed writing poetry and short stories, painting, daily sudoku puzzles, and volunteering at the local food bank. He also loved being outdoors and could be found gardening, walking the beach, biking, and playing golf. He was known to be unselfish, kind, witty, thoughtful, quiet, and most importantly, the most loving grandfather. His primary enjoyment came from being the best pop-pop and grandpop one could find, and his dedication to his grandchildren was his most endearing quality. His positive impact on their lives will be sorely missed. Zeke is survived by his children, Jennifer, Eric, and Marisa, his grandchildren Maiyah, Alana, Marc, Tristan, Ava, Adalyn, Gianna, Lilly, and Angelique, his brother Zack (Linda), his sister Helen, former spouse Lorie, daughter-in-law Julie, son-in-law Sean, and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. A memorial service will be held in July to celebrate Zeke's life. In lieu of gifts or flowers, Zeke requested donations be made to any local charity. Arrangements entrusted to Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, Somers Point. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 21, 2021.
It was with great sadness that I learned of Zeke's death. We graduated from Glassboro State College in 1969 and he was the Best Man at our wedding. I want to express to you my most heartfelt sympathy. I have very fond memories of our time together.
Monica Zuba
Friend
November 20, 2021
My deepest sympathy and condolences to Zeke's family and his family of friends. The last time I saw Zeke was at our 50th High School (Oakcrest) reunion. He was just so proud of his children and grandchildren and couldn't wait to show pictures of them. He will always have a special place in my heart and memory. You will be missed by everyone you have ever touched.
Marion (Myers) Baker
April 1, 2021
Mr. D was the best 6th grade math teacher. I have fond memories of him walking to school along with us. There was something special about that as he waved to us and said hello before class started. My deepest sympathies to the entire family.
Melissa Gerace Ashby
March 25, 2021
I had the pleasure of having Mr. D teach me at Mill Road School. He was an excellent teacher and educator. He always made class interesting and challenging.
George Loder
March 23, 2021
Grew up with Zeke and his brother Zak good old Eggharbor boys when the town an times were good Godbless you Zeke hope to see you in the after life your old friend Rocky
Rocky silipena
March 23, 2021
So sorry to learn of Zeke´s death. We were friends from parent pick up at the primary and elementary school. My birthday was Nov 10 his was the 12th and he kid me that I was older then him. I will miss him, may he Rest In Peace.
Susan Fauth
March 22, 2021
Thanks for so many happy memories, Zeke.
Linda
March 21, 2021
Condolences to all his family and friends,he was a wonderful person that had a positive influence on many. I know he will be very missed especially by his children and grandchildren who he cherished and adored.RIP Zeke
Kathy Jasiecki
March 21, 2021
I am so very sorry for your loss. Mr. DeAngelis helped me overcome my fear of math in 6th grade and I have fond memories of our 6 th grade class trips to Birch Grove Park.
Lisa (Oberholtzer) Serfling
March 21, 2021
