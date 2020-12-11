Menu
John L. "Larry" Dodd Sr.
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
1650 New Road
Northfield, NJ
Dodd, Sr., John L. "Larry", - 79, of Somers Point, NJ and Port St. Lucie, FL, passed away at his home on Saturday December 5, 2020. Born in Atlantic City, NJ, the son of the late Fred W Dodd 4th and Mary (Turner) – beloved husband of Marie Dodd, father to Karyn Harlan and John "Larry" Dodd Jr with wife Carolyn. Grandfather to Lauryn, Zachary, Kayla, Tyler, Ava, Nicholas. Great Grandfather to Aubrey, Brielle, Cassidy. Pre-deceased by his loving wife Marie and brother Fred and survived by his daughter Karyn and son John "Larry" Jr., brothers James, Robert and Thomas, six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and great friends. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM at Miller Cemetery in New Gretna, NJ on Monday Dec. 14, 2020. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Miller Cemetery
New Gretna, NJ
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Karyn, my deepest sympathy to you and your family.
Karen Sutherland
December 15, 2020
My best to Karyn and Larry Jr in the the passing of John (Larry) Dodd.
William Richardson
December 13, 2020
Our sincere thoughts and prayers for The Dodd family and Harlan Family.. we love your parents.. until we meet again my friends
Lori & Jack Durney
December 12, 2020
So sorry to hear of your Dad´s passing. He and your Mom we great neighbors. They are missed
Scott & Kathy Rhodes
December 11, 2020
So sorry for your loss -- Larry always had a smile on his face.
Cathy Jaggard
December 11, 2020
Karyn, so sorry to hear about your Dad. We were just talking about him. My prayers go out to you and your family.
Mary Wiseley
December 11, 2020
I used to live at 14 Haddon Road for 15 years and remember your Mom and Dad well. I am so sorry for your loss.
Louise Herriott
December 11, 2020
