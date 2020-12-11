Dodd, Sr., John L. "Larry", - 79, of Somers Point, NJ and Port St. Lucie, FL, passed away at his home on Saturday December 5, 2020. Born in Atlantic City, NJ, the son of the late Fred W Dodd 4th and Mary (Turner) – beloved husband of Marie Dodd, father to Karyn Harlan and John "Larry" Dodd Jr with wife Carolyn. Grandfather to Lauryn, Zachary, Kayla, Tyler, Ava, Nicholas. Great Grandfather to Aubrey, Brielle, Cassidy. Pre-deceased by his loving wife Marie and brother Fred and survived by his daughter Karyn and son John "Larry" Jr., brothers James, Robert and Thomas, six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and great friends. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM at Miller Cemetery in New Gretna, NJ on Monday Dec. 14, 2020. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 11, 2020.