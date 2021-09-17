Ferry, John Joseph, - 58, of Wildwood Crest, died on September 14, 2021, after a short battle with cancer. John was a local general contractor who left his mark on many buildings throughout the islands. He enjoyed working outside and creating new things. He was a proud graduate of the University of Arizona and followed the Wildcats through all seasons. Some of John's best days were those spent in the Marine Corps. The stories he shared and the friends he made during his tours are legendary. John was a very proud Marine. John is predeceased by his wife of 25 years, Andrea Monzo-Ferry and his father, Rick Ferry. He is survived by his two beautiful children, Elizabeth and Jake. He is also survived by his mother, Nancy Ferry, his siblings: Lynn (Paul) Lattanzio, Nancy Loteck, and Matt Ferry; and his nieces and nephews: Zach, Nick, Katie, Lexi (Connor), Matt, and Mary. He also leaves many friends who will miss him dearly. A visitation will be from 1-2 pm on Monday, September 20th followed by a celebration of John's life at 2 pm at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Ave., Cape May Court House, NJ, 08210. Memorial contributions in John's memory can be made to the VA CLC, Voluntary Service, c/o Melissa Heinlein, 3900 Woodland Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19104. Condolences at radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 17, 2021.