Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John Joseph Ferry
FUNERAL HOME
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue
Cape May Court House, NJ
Ferry, John Joseph, - 58, of Wildwood Crest, died on September 14, 2021, after a short battle with cancer. John was a local general contractor who left his mark on many buildings throughout the islands. He enjoyed working outside and creating new things. He was a proud graduate of the University of Arizona and followed the Wildcats through all seasons. Some of John's best days were those spent in the Marine Corps. The stories he shared and the friends he made during his tours are legendary. John was a very proud Marine. John is predeceased by his wife of 25 years, Andrea Monzo-Ferry and his father, Rick Ferry. He is survived by his two beautiful children, Elizabeth and Jake. He is also survived by his mother, Nancy Ferry, his siblings: Lynn (Paul) Lattanzio, Nancy Loteck, and Matt Ferry; and his nieces and nephews: Zach, Nick, Katie, Lexi (Connor), Matt, and Mary. He also leaves many friends who will miss him dearly. A visitation will be from 1-2 pm on Monday, September 20th followed by a celebration of John's life at 2 pm at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Ave., Cape May Court House, NJ, 08210. Memorial contributions in John's memory can be made to the VA CLC, Voluntary Service, c/o Melissa Heinlein, 3900 Woodland Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19104. Condolences at radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Ave., Cape May Court House, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Radzieta Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Radzieta Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Dear Lynn and Paul, We are sincerely sorry for your loss. A fine man and marine. Warmest regards, Anthony and Scott
Anthony Vecchione and Scott Cohen
Friend
September 22, 2021
Laura Joyce-Chapas and Family
September 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results