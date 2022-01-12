Fetter, John H., - 79, of Ventnor, entered into Heaven on January 9, 2022. John graduated from St. James Grammar School where he met his wife Josephine. He graduated from Atlantic City High School and attended St. Joseph's University in Phila., PA. He was also in the Coast Guard stationed in Cape May, NJ. John started his career in the hotel business working in The Jefferson Hotel built and owned by his father John H. Fetter, Sr. He worked in many of the Atlantic City hotels including the Shelburne and Dennis Hotels where he created the Tiki Terrace, which was an asset to the hotel. John left the hotel business for several years to own and operate Servicemaster (Atlantic City Office). He then returned to the hotel business and was the Vice President of Hotel Operations for The Holiday Inn North at Newark International Airport for the next 25 years. He received many awards including The Arthur A. Goldman Memorial Innkeeper of the Year which commemorates outstanding service to the hotel and motel industry and is the highest honor bestowed by the NJHMA. John was also the past president of the NJ Hotel Motel Association. He then became the General Manager of the Regency Towers Condominiums in Ventnor for the next 10 years until his retirement. John's wife, children and grandchild meant the most to him. He loved the beach, boardwalk, boating, fishing and surfing in his younger years. He also loved working in the hospitality industry and enjoyed telling stories of his years working in the business at family dinners. John is predeceased by his parents, John and Pauline Fetter. He is also predeceased by his sister Joyce Howell, brother William Fetter and his son, John H. Fetter III. John is survived by his loving wife of 58 years Josephine (Sissy), daughter Grace Ragozzine (Lee), son Vincent Fetter and loving granddaughter, Christina Stanfa. He is also survived by his brothers Charles (Arlene) and Eugene (Kathleen), many nieces, nephews and special friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 11am at St. James Church, Ventnor, friends may visit from 10am. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Donations can be made in John's name to The American Heart Association
