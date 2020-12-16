Flanigan, John B., aka "Jack" or "Chink", - 89, of Villas, passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020, at his home. He was a loving husband to BeBe Flanigan and a loving father to sons Jack and Michael and daughter Patricia. Chink is an army veteran who served in the Korean War and was a former employee of both the Highway Express Trucking Company and Cape May County MUA. He served as president at the Villas Fishing Club for many many years, and was a member of the Knights of Columbus St. John Neumann Council #3546 of Villas, Monsignor Moroney 4th Degree Assembly #671 of Wildwood, VFW Post 5343 of Villas, and the Greater Cape May Elks Lodge #2839 of Villas. He is preceded by his parents Jim and Johanna Flanigan, brother Jim and sister Margaret (Hopkins), also son Michael and granddaughter Jamie Pearson. Chink is survived by his wife BeBe Flanigan, son Jack Flanigan, daughter Patricia Flanigan Pearson, along with 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Also survived by sister Jane (Fitzgerald) and brother Monsignor Tom Flanigan. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11am on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at the Parish of St. John Neumann St. John of God Church, 680 Townbank Rd., N Cape May; burial will be privately held. Covid guidelines must be followed. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 16, 2020.