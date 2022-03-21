Fleming, Reverend John M., - 87, of Cherry Hill Township, retired Catholic Priest for the Diocese of Camden passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022. Born in Newark on July 17, 1934 to Thomas and Alice (nee Ewart) Fleming. Father Fleming attended Our Lady of Good Counsel Schools in Newark. He also attended Seton Hall University, St. Francis College, St. Maur's Seminary, Western State University, and LaSalle University. Father Fleming was ordained by His Excellency, The Most Reverend Celestine J. Damiano Archbishop of Camden on May 27, 1961. Father Fleming first served in St. Lawrence in Lindenwold, and at St. Rose of Lima in Newfield, Our Lady of Victories in Landisville, Andrew the Apostle in Gibbsboro, St. Anthony of Padua in Hammonton, and many other parishes. Father Fleming retired on November 1, 2008. Father Fleming was also active in the communities he served. He served as founder and chief of 664 Fire Department in Voorhees, the National Board of St. Vincent DePaul Society, Tefap Coordinator for the Dept. of Agriculture, Chaplain to Kessler Memorial Hospital and St. Mary's Nursing Home and Manor. Father Fleming is predeceased by his parents, Thomas and Alice and his siblings, Thomas, Mary, Theresa, and Anna. He is survived by his extended family. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 9:30AM at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish, Church of St. Anthony of Padua, 285 Route 206 in Hammonton, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am, celebrated by Most Reverend Dennis J. Sullivan, Bishop of Camden. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin, NJ. Arrangements are by the Carnesale Funeral Home, Hammonton, NJ (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 21, 2022.