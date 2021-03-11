Gray, John P., - 94, of Egg Harbor Township, formerly of Bradenton FL, passed away on February 27, 2021. John was born in Newark NJ and moved to Sheldon VT when he was three years old and remained there until High School when the family moved to Nutley NJ. John attended Nutley High School and then enlisted in the Army Air Corp. with his twin brother, David. When WWII ended and he was discharged, he graduated from Upsala College. He retired from the NJ Lottery Commission as a field agent. Upon his retirement, he and his wife, Gwen, moved to Bradenton FL to live around the corner from his twin brother, David, and his wife, Sue. John is predeceased by his loving wife of fifty years, Gwen. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his daughter Kim Chadwick (Carl), his daughter Dale Howell, and his grandchildren: Alyssa Taler (Nathan), Caitlin Chadwick, Ian Chadwick, Christopher Howell (Theresa), Dylan Howell, and his precious great-granddaughter, Gwendolyn (Gwennie) Taler, named after her great-grandmother. John will be remembered for his generosity, great sense of humor and love for his family. A special thank you to everyone involved in John's care from Angelic Hospice, for their compassion and care; especially Meghan, Andrea, Tiffany, Karen, Georgia and Pastor Dave. Also, Larry from Visiting Angels. No service will be held. If anyone would like to make a donation, please do so to your favorite charity
. (condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com
)
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 11, 2021.