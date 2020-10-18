Santoro, Dr. John J., - 69, a resident of Linwood, NJ passed away at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia, PA on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, New York in 1951. John was raised in the Fairview section of Camden City, NJ before permanently moving to Linwood, NJ for the remainder of his life. Dr. Santoro was a graduate of Bishop Eustace Preparatory School, LaSalle University, and Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM) where he graduated second in his class. Dr. Santoro then joined Atlantic Gastroenterology Associates (AGA) in 1984 where he continued to practice until he passed. Dr. Santoro was considered a pioneer and one of the most respected physicians within the Gastroenterology Community. He was recognized for his strong passion in mentoring young aspiring physicians and students within the medical field. He was well known for his compassion and exemplary dedication to helping others. The following is a list of some of Dr. John J. Santoro's major achievements: -Doctor of Osteopathy, Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine -Intern at John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital in Stratford, NJ -Residency and Fellowship at The University of Medicine and Dentistry -Fellow and elected Regional Governor for two consecutive terms by the members of the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) -Member of the American Gastroenterological Association -Member of the American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy -Member of the American College of Physicians -Medical Director of Atlantic Gastroenterology Associates (AGA) Hepatitis Treatment Center where he has cared for thousands of patients during his 36 year tenure at AGA and at affiliated medical centers -Nationally recognized liver specialist in regards to the treatment of Hepatitis C -"2001 Silver Sword Award" from the American Cancer Society for his persistent and instrumental efforts in helping State Legislatures develop and pass a law that mandates insurance covered colorectal cancer screenings in NJ -"2006 Man of the Year Award" from UNICO, the largest Italian American service organization in the US -"2014 Physician of the Year" from the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation of America (CCFA) Philadelphia/Delaware Valley Chapter -South Jersey Magazine named Dr John J. Santoro one of the Top Doc's -Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine at Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine. -Contributed to over one hundred (100) published clinical studies to his credit Speaker for national & international medical conferences -Attending Physician at Atlanticare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City, NJ and Pomona, NJ and Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, Pomona, NJ for 35 years -Past President of the Medical Staff at Shore Medical Center in Somers Point, NJ. Dr. Santoro is survived by his wife Sharlene (Nee Wislocki) and their five (5) children: Krista Santoro, John (Tara) Santoro, Michael (Haley) Santoro, Jordan Santoro & Kara Santoro; His mother Pauline (Nee Balducci) Santoro of Margate and Cherry Hill, NJ; Son of the late father John H. Santoro of Margate, NJ; Sister Marie (Skip) Galiazzi of Collingswood, NJ; Brother Robert (Kari) Santoro of Cherry Hill, NJ; his nine (9) loving grandchildren: Kaylee Santoro, Gracie Santoro, John Santoro, Ashton Santoro, Ava Santoro, Siena Santoro, Camryn Hinman, Christian Hinman, and Chance Hinman. John was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, son, and brother. He loved to read books. He enjoyed traveling. He was a proud boat owner and loved spending time on the water. As a kid growing up he participated in little league baseball, Boy Scouts of America, and high school football. Prior to becoming a physician, John ran his own home renovation business and was well versed in many trades. In his adult life, John enjoyed skiing, playing golf, racquetball, tennis, and had a strong interest in technology. He enjoyed listening to classical Italian opera and attending Broadway plays. John was an avid Philadelphia sports teams fan and a long standing season ticket holder with the Philadelphia Eagles. Above all he enjoyed spending time with his wife Sharlene, his family, and friends while creating lifelong memories. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all that knew him. Due to COVID-19, a private service for immediate family only will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Linwood, NJ. In the near future, The Santoro Family will invite all who have been touched by Dr. Santoro to a Memorial Celebration. We encourage all who have known him to register at the following email address: [email protected]
Please email any comments, memories, or prayers for our family. We will contact all who register with this email with details regarding Dr. John J Santoro's future memorial service once a date and time is established. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home Linwood – Ventnor. Condolences can be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 18, 2020.