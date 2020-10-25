Gill, John Joseph, Jr. (Bebop), - 74, of Palermo, passed peacefully on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at age 74 after a valiant battle with multiple myeloma. He was born in Delco to the late Anne and John Gill Sr. He attended Monsignor Bonner HS and was a proud graduate of St. Joseph University. He started his career as a businessman at First Pennsylvania Bank and eventually opened several of his own companies as a flooring contractor. John dedicated his entire life to his family and instilled in them his faith in God, the virtue of patience, and all of the unconditional love he could possibly give. He loved to play golf, tell stories, read books, play his guitar, call as many people as he could in a day, whistle, and most importantly make people smile. Those left to cherish his memory and remember his love are his wife and the love of his life Patricia, who he got to spend 55 amazing years with, his three children Alicia, John III, and youngest son and business partner Chris, their partners, his eight grandchildren, great grandson, and many nieces and nephews, all who he loved dearly. Funeral services will be held at Church Of The Resurrection Of St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish in Marmora, NJ on Tuesday, October 27th at 11am. The viewing will begin at 9:30 prior to the service. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing. The Gill family would like to extend our gratitude to all staff at Shore Medical Center, specifically the ICU for their attentiveness and loving care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's name to the Church of the Resurrection or to Penn Medicine's Abramson Cancer Center. Condolences may be left for the family at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 25, 2020.