John W. King Jr.
1947 - 2022
King, John W., Jr., - 74, of Dorothy, NJ, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022, peacefully at home surrounded by family. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy after serving from 1969 to 1970. He retired from Iaconelli Construction after many years of being a truck driver. John is predeceased by his loving wife Ruth King. He is survived by his sons, John R. King (Michele) of Shiloh, and Matthew S. King of Dorothy; his granddaughter, Tiffany, aka Noodles (Patrick) of Port Norris, NJ; and expected great-grandchild (elbow); his mother Anne Marie Powell; his in-laws William Meyers (Gail), Barbara Pierman (Thomas), and Shirley Evans; many nieces and nephews; and his cat Levi. John liked going to yard sales, estate sales, hunting and fishing. A viewing will be held Saturday, April 2, 2022 from 9-11 am with a service at 11:00 am at the Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing, NJ. Burial with military honors at Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Estell Manor, NJ. In lieu of flowers please donate to your local animal shelter in memory of John W. King, Jr. Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 29, 2022.
