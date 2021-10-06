Kucher, John Joseph, - 76, of Vineland, passed away on October 3rd, 2021. The only child of John and Mary Kucher, he was born on January 4th, 1945, in Williamstown, NJ. John graduated Vineland High School and Bordentown Military Academy. He was a lifelong member of Padre Pio Parish. John was a strong and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He loved spending time with his family and traveling the world. Along with his wife, Gloria, John visited numerous countries, spanning six continents, enjoying the history and foods at each location. When at home, John enjoyed being out on the ocean; boating, fishing, and crabbing. John was known for his generosity and sense of humor. His life was full of love, adventure, and laughter. John is survived by his wife: Gloria; his children, Stephanie and John; and his grandchildren: Nicole, Megan, Jason, Jake, and Anna. At the families request everyone must wear a mask regardless of vaccination status. A church visitation will be held on Thursday, October 7, 2021 from 9am to 10am followed by a funeral mass at 10:00 am from Saint Padre Pio Parish - Church Of Our Lady Of Pompeii, 4680 Dante Avenue, Vineland. Inurnment will be at the church cemetery columbarium. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 6, 2021.