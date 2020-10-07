Kotansky, John L., - 81, of Belcoville, NJ, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 5, 2020, after a recent illness.
John worked with his father at the Atlantic County Road Department. He then went on to become an Operating Engineer for Local 825 until his retirement in 2003. He was married to the love of his life Peggy Kotansky for over 60 years, raising two wonderful and devoted sons John Jr. and Tom. He was a loving grandfather to his grandchildren Kristina, Michele and Thomas Jr. He also adored and helped raise his great granddaughter Ajah and great grandson Raymond.
He is survived by his loving sons John Kotansky, Jr. and Tom Kotansky (Christine), beloved sister Gloria Banner, grandchildren Kristina Kotansky, Thomas Kotansky Jr. (Hailey), David Malick, Danny and Jimmy Smith, great granddaughters Ajah and Georgiona DiCampli, great grandson Nafis Lee, sister in laws Nancy Eckert, Florie Eckert, Grace Ransom and Hank Eckert, brother in laws Carl Eckert and Gene Ransom, numerous loving nieces and nephews ( Diane, Kathy, Davey, Bobby, Jeffrey, Jimmy, Billy, Diane and Jimmy Mancuso), former daughter in law Clare Kotansky (Mike), and family friends Kevin and Donna Yearsley.
A Memorial gathering will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 10am to 12pm at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main St., Mays Landing, NJ 08330, followed by a service at 12pm.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 7, 2020.