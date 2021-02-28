LEO, John E., - 88, of Cape May, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home on February 25, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. A man of honor, John served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He graduated from the University of Houston and functioned as a Senior Executive for the United States Government (National Flood Insurance). Prior to his employment with the US Government, he briefly worked for NASA. He was a member of Our Lady Star of the Sea RC Church, Cape May and the VFW – Peterson-Little Post #386. In his younger years, he was a lifeguard on the beaches of Cape May and he also played for the Cape May Rockets Football Team. John had many passions in his life, including golfing and cooking for his family but most of all the time spent with his family and friends is what was dearest to his heart. He is predeceased by his siblings, Rita and Ed. John is dearly missed and forever loved by his family which includes his wife of 33 years, Ruth Tuel Leo; his children, Michael Leo, Edward Leo (Paula), Amanda Tuel Parker (Shane), Rachael Tuel Tenner (Dr. Jeffrey) and Patience Tuel Trofi (Daniel); 14 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. John's graveside ceremony will be held on Tuesday (March 2nd) at 11am in St. Mary's Cemetery, Cape May. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Our Lady Star of the Sea Church or to Bayada Hospice Service. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Feb. 28, 2021.