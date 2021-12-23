Livingston, John W., - 72, of Ocean City, NJ passed away peacefully on December 20, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family, after a long hard fight with brain cancer since his diagnosis in September of 2020. John was proud to have been born and raised in Chester, PA, He graduated from St. James High School and earned his bachelor's degree in Education, History and Biology from the University of Wisconsin-Superior where he was a proud member of the TKE Fraternity. John resided in Ocean City, NJ, for the past 6 years, previously residing in Garnet Valley, PA and Aston, PA. He was a School Teacher for Interboro School District for 32 years, making many lifelong friendships. In addition to teaching history, he also spent many years coaching the Lady Bucs basketball team before retiring from teaching in 2005. After his retirement, John enjoyed dedicating more time to the sport of golf with his wife, Jean. In addition to golf, John could also be found on the beach, by the pool, and most recently on the boat with Jean, Jen and his grandkids. John is preceded in death by his mother, Theresa Marfia Livingston and father, Albert Bilovsky. John is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Jean M. Fagan Livingston, a daughter, Jennifer Livingston Nath (Curt), and 3 grandchildren Andrew (8), Olivia (6) and Jackson (6) Nath. A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 30, 2021, 11:00AM-12:00PM at Great Bay Country Club, 901 Somers Point-Mays Landing Road, Somers Point, NJ, followed by a Memorial Tribute at 12:00PM. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Dec. 23 to Dec. 29, 2021.