Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John W. Livingston
FUNERAL HOME
Pagano Funeral Home
3711 Foulk Rd
Garnet Valley, PA
Livingston, John W., - 72, of Ocean City, NJ passed away peacefully on December 20, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family, after a long hard fight with brain cancer since his diagnosis in September of 2020. John was proud to have been born and raised in Chester, PA, He graduated from St. James High School and earned his bachelor's degree in Education, History and Biology from the University of Wisconsin-Superior where he was a proud member of the TKE Fraternity. John resided in Ocean City, NJ, for the past 6 years, previously residing in Garnet Valley, PA and Aston, PA. He was a School Teacher for Interboro School District for 32 years, making many lifelong friendships. In addition to teaching history, he also spent many years coaching the Lady Bucs basketball team before retiring from teaching in 2005. After his retirement, John enjoyed dedicating more time to the sport of golf with his wife, Jean. In addition to golf, John could also be found on the beach, by the pool, and most recently on the boat with Jean, Jen and his grandkids. John is preceded in death by his mother, Theresa Marfia Livingston and father, Albert Bilovsky. John is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Jean M. Fagan Livingston, a daughter, Jennifer Livingston Nath (Curt), and 3 grandchildren Andrew (8), Olivia (6) and Jackson (6) Nath. A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 30, 2021, 11:00AM-12:00PM at Great Bay Country Club, 901 Somers Point-Mays Landing Road, Somers Point, NJ, followed by a Memorial Tribute at 12:00PM. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Dec. 23 to Dec. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Great Bay Country Club
901 Somers Point-Mays Landing Road, Somers Point, PA
Dec
30
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
Great Bay Country Club
901 Somers Point-Mays Landing Road, Somers Point, PA
Funeral services provided by:
Pagano Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Pagano Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
My deepest condolences to the Livingston Family for the loss of your precious loved one, John, and pray God fills your hearts with comfort, peace and strength in your time of need.
Jo H.
January 5, 2022
John will be greatly missed. We taught together at Interboro and we played softball together in a Delco league for years. A great teacher, a great coach, a great teammate, and a great friend. My sincere sympathies to Jeanne and all of his family and friends. Godspeed, Liv!
Jack Lefkowitz
Work
January 2, 2022
Jean- my thoughts are with you and your family. John"Mr.Liv" was a tremendous role model by the way he lived his life. Not a bad basketball player either!!! I was saddened by hearing the news .
Tom Rinck
Friend
December 29, 2021
Beautiful memories of our times together!
Peter and Debbie Beck
December 27, 2021
Peter and Debbie Beck
December 27, 2021
Jen and family, There are no words that can take away the pain of loss of your Dad; however, please know you continue in our thoughts and prayers for comfort and peace. Love, Jim and Judy
Judy Alton
Work
December 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results