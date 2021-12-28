Lovuolo, John, - 61, of Port Republic, passed away on 03/16/2020 at the age of 61 after a long and lengthy illness. John was a graduate of Mainland Regional high school class of 1976. He was a stand out athlete in football baseball and also played for Somers point little league. He was an employee of Taj Mahal for more than 20 years. A member of local 54 and spent time in local 331. John is predeceased by his mother Jacqueline 02/27/2006. Sadly missed by his lifelong friend Terry Wescott, Childhood friends from Somers Point, and he touched many others with his unique sense of humor. YOU CAN BET ON IT! Arrangements are being made by Bob Zale. Please join us for a celebration of life Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Charlies Bar from 4 PM to 7 PM



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 28, 2021.