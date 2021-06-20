Mahoney, John E., - 66, of Prescott, AZ died on May 9. A Margate NJ native, John's first love was music; he was kind and generous, always ready to help those in need. He graduated from Holy Spirit High School in 1972. After receiving a B.A. from Lehigh University, John worked as a technical writer. He then turned to photography, which he taught along with darkroom techniques. He moved to San Francisco in 1990 where he worked as an architectural and documentary photographer. His work is included in Gothic Style, published by Harry Abrams, a leading art book publisher. In 2003 he relocated to Prescott, AZ, drawn to the mild climate and its open spaces. John was the son of the late John L Mahoney, a prominent area builder, and the late Mary Estergren Mahoney. He is survived by sisters Kathleen Sykes and Suzanne Koiro, nephews Daniel Koiro and David Koiro, and nieces Linda Johnson, Paula Koiro and Carol Koiro.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 20, 2021.