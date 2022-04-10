Menu
John R. McCarron
Radnor High School
McCarron, John R. (Jack), - age 81, of Ocean City, passed away on March 24, 2022 at home. Jack is survived by Bette (nee Raezer), his wife of 62 years, two sons Jeffrey (Kathryn) and Robert (Lori), granddaughters, Ashleigh and Emily and brother, David (Kate), and numerous nephews, nieces, grand nephews and grand nieces. Jack was predeceased by his granddaughters, Sarah and Jacqueline, and his brother, Russell. He was a graduate of Radnor High School, Wesleyan University and Georgetown Law School. Jack was a lawyer for a while. He represented clients in financing related transactions while engaged in private practice as a partner of Ballard Spahr, Philadelphia, Pa. But, once his sons were comfortably in college, Jack, along with Bette, volunteered for the Peace Corps. They were assigned to the Caribbean island country of Grenada, W.I. There, Jack worked to improve village infrastructure conditions and enjoyed cultural immersion. Once he returned home, Jack joined Meritor Financial Group, formerly Philadelphia Savings Fund Society (PSFS), as Exec. V.P. and General Counsel, until the bank's assets were sold. With the additional free time, Jack followed his passion for windsurfing as a participant and instructor.

Jack enjoyed the outdoors and outdoor activities, and went to many remote, wild places throughout the world on all seven continents. There were many family whitewater river and backpacking adventures. Jack, with Bette, shared the responsibility as wilderness trip leaders in Alaska. There, he could escape the sound of motors. Jack strongly believed in environmental stewardship. He supported Earthjustice, 50 California St, Ste 500, San Francisco, CA 94111 "because the Earth needs a good lawyer." Jack shared his hope that others will also support Earthjustice. Private memorial services. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 10, 2022.
