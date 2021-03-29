Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John J. McGarr III
1968 - 2021
BORN
1968
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue
Cape May Court House, NJ
McGarr, John J. III, - 53, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed suddenly on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. He was born in Huntingdon Valley, PA and was a longtime resident of Sea Isle City and Cape May Court House. He was a senior probation officer with the State of New Jersey. He graduated from Central High School in Philadelphia and Penn State University. He was a member of the Alpha Kappa Lambda fraternity where he served as social chairman and sergeant at arms. His love for his alma mater made him a lifelong Penn State fan. For twenty-one years, John worked as a probation officer. He was dedicated not just to his job but to his clients, and the importance of helping them all. Countless testimonials from clients shared how John helped them to change their lives. John could, and did, make a friend with anyone he met. He loved traveling and was part of a group of friends that vacationed together regularly. He had a thirst for knowledge and loved reading, especially the newspaper and history and sci-fi books. John was a collector of gadgets and the person all his friends knew to go to whenever they needed something. He was known for his unwavering love of country and respect for the military. Once, upon discovering a memorial in Cape May, John noticed all the tiny flags were looking worn; so he went out and replaced them all. He was an avid outdoorsman and was active in the Boy Scouts of America. John loved going to concerts and listening to music, especially his beloved Grateful Dead. One of his most cherished pastimes was driving his Jeep on the beach to watch the sunset, most likely with his treasured dogs, Crimson and Clover, in tow. Finally, John loved craft beer and never once hesitated to invite anyone he knew in for a drink or a visit. His home was your home. John is survived by his wife, Deborah (Berrett) McGarr; his children, Kerrick Johnstonbaugh, John J. McGarr, IV, and Kylie Anne McGarr; his mother, Lennea McGarr; his aunt, Dorothy O'Reilly; his many AKL brothers and sisters; his extended family; and friends who, to John, are all family. He was preceded in death by his wife and mother of John and Kylie, Karen Anne (Kelly) McGarr; his father, John J. McGarr, Jr.; his aunt, Priscilla Edwards; and his mother-in-law, Marita Kelly. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 from 7:00 to 9:00 pm and Wednesday, March 31 from 10:00 to 11:00 am at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House. Social distancing and masks are required. Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 12:00 pm at Calvary Baptist Cemetery, 2373 Shore Road, Ocean View, NJ 08230. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the John J. McGarr IV and Kylie Anne McGarr trust fund c/o Sturdy Savings Bank, 3195 Route 9 S, Rio Grande, NJ 08242. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue , P.O. Box 37, Cape May Court House, NJ
Mar
31
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue , P.O. Box 37, Cape May Court House, NJ
Mar
31
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Calvary Baptist Cemetery
2373 Route 9 North, Ocean View, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Radzieta Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Radzieta Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I am proud to have had John Mcgarr III as a friend and coworker for 21 years.
Aidan Francis Nunan
Friend
April 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results