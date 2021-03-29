McGarr, John J. III, - 53, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed suddenly on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. He was born in Huntingdon Valley, PA and was a longtime resident of Sea Isle City and Cape May Court House. He was a senior probation officer with the State of New Jersey. He graduated from Central High School in Philadelphia and Penn State University. He was a member of the Alpha Kappa Lambda fraternity where he served as social chairman and sergeant at arms. His love for his alma mater made him a lifelong Penn State fan. For twenty-one years, John worked as a probation officer. He was dedicated not just to his job but to his clients, and the importance of helping them all. Countless testimonials from clients shared how John helped them to change their lives. John could, and did, make a friend with anyone he met. He loved traveling and was part of a group of friends that vacationed together regularly. He had a thirst for knowledge and loved reading, especially the newspaper and history and sci-fi books. John was a collector of gadgets and the person all his friends knew to go to whenever they needed something. He was known for his unwavering love of country and respect for the military. Once, upon discovering a memorial in Cape May, John noticed all the tiny flags were looking worn; so he went out and replaced them all. He was an avid outdoorsman and was active in the Boy Scouts of America. John loved going to concerts and listening to music, especially his beloved Grateful Dead. One of his most cherished pastimes was driving his Jeep on the beach to watch the sunset, most likely with his treasured dogs, Crimson and Clover, in tow. Finally, John loved craft beer and never once hesitated to invite anyone he knew in for a drink or a visit. His home was your home. John is survived by his wife, Deborah (Berrett) McGarr; his children, Kerrick Johnstonbaugh, John J. McGarr, IV, and Kylie Anne McGarr; his mother, Lennea McGarr; his aunt, Dorothy O'Reilly; his many AKL brothers and sisters; his extended family; and friends who, to John, are all family. He was preceded in death by his wife and mother of John and Kylie, Karen Anne (Kelly) McGarr; his father, John J. McGarr, Jr.; his aunt, Priscilla Edwards; and his mother-in-law, Marita Kelly. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 from 7:00 to 9:00 pm and Wednesday, March 31 from 10:00 to 11:00 am at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House. Social distancing and masks are required. Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 12:00 pm at Calvary Baptist Cemetery, 2373 Shore Road, Ocean View, NJ 08230. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the John J. McGarr IV and Kylie Anne McGarr trust fund c/o Sturdy Savings Bank, 3195 Route 9 S, Rio Grande, NJ 08242. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 29, 2021.