McLaughlin, John George, - 81, of Egg Harbor Township, NJ passed away at his home on Friday, December 11, 2020. Born in Philadelphia PA. and then moved to Ocean City, NJ as a young boy. He was a lover of local sports, especially the underdogs. There will always be a special place in his heart for the Ocean City Red Raiders. Son of the late John J. and Ruth (James) McLaughlin. Brother to Georgianna DiSciascio. Pre-deceased by his beloved wife, Barbara McLaughlin. Beloved Father to Cynthia (Tom) Ramsey and Joy Serbeck. Beloved Grandfather to Ashley, Zachary, Chelsea, Summer, and Brooke. Beloved Great Grandfather to Brynlee and Axel. A visitation will be held on December 16, 2020, from 11:00am–12:00 at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home 1650 New Road, Northfield, NJ 08225 followed by a burial at Head of the River Cemetery. In Lieu of Flowers, a donation can be made to Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church 468 Ninth street Newtonville, NJ 08346. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 14, 2020.