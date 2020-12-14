Menu
John George McLaughlin
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
1650 New Road
Northfield, NJ
McLaughlin, John George, - 81, of Egg Harbor Township, NJ passed away at his home on Friday, December 11, 2020. Born in Philadelphia PA. and then moved to Ocean City, NJ as a young boy. He was a lover of local sports, especially the underdogs. There will always be a special place in his heart for the Ocean City Red Raiders. Son of the late John J. and Ruth (James) McLaughlin. Brother to Georgianna DiSciascio. Pre-deceased by his beloved wife, Barbara McLaughlin. Beloved Father to Cynthia (Tom) Ramsey and Joy Serbeck. Beloved Grandfather to Ashley, Zachary, Chelsea, Summer, and Brooke. Beloved Great Grandfather to Brynlee and Axel. A visitation will be held on December 16, 2020, from 11:00am–12:00 at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home 1650 New Road, Northfield, NJ 08225 followed by a burial at Head of the River Cemetery. In Lieu of Flowers, a donation can be made to Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church 468 Ninth street Newtonville, NJ 08346. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
1650 New Road, Northfield, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Love you my friend Cyndy Thinking of you as always!
Lana Bade
Friend
December 8, 2021
So sorry Cyndi we love you and here for you always
Dave and Lana Bade
December 14, 2020
So sad to lose a friend; I'm sorry for your loss. I remember John often sitting next to me at the Tuesday evening Cruisers get-together; always a great guy.
Rick Nabb
December 14, 2020
I´m very sorry for your loss. John will be greatly missed at our Mainland Cruisers get togethers and car shows. Our prayers are with you
Ray Ryan
December 14, 2020
Rest in peace, buddy. See you up there some day and I'll bring my truck.
Frank Jemmerino
December 14, 2020
