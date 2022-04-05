Mento, John A., - 62, of Hammonton, passed away peacefully at home with his loving family by his side on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Born in Philadelphia, he was a lifelong Hammonton resident. John was a self-employed tile setter. He formerly worked for the Golden Nugget and Tropicana Casinos in Atlantic City, and for Mento's Flooring Co. He was a 1977 Graduate of St. Joseph's High School. John was a member of the St. Joseph's Wildcatters and Never There Gun Club. He was an avid St. Joe football and sports fan while his children attended St. Joseph's School. John initiated ice hockey at St. Joseph's and became their coach. He was also his children's soccer coach. John loved to cook and did so at many fundraisers for St. Joseph's School and for the Never There Gun Club. John played the drums for numerous local bands throughout his life, most recently for Torn and Frayed. He was predeceased by his parents, Sam and Helen Mento. John is survived by his wife, Deb (nee Maggi); his daughter, Danielle Mento of Hammonton; his son, John Mento, Jr. of Voorhees; his brother, Sam Mento, Jr. and his wife Barbara of Hammonton; one grandson, Brayden; his grand puppy, Fitz, his brothers and sisters in law, Michael Maggi, Denise and Bill Munyon; Gene and April Maggi; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, Thursday, April 7, 2022, 10:30am in St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish, Church of St. Joseph's, 226 French Street, Hammonton. Entombment will follow in Greenmount Cemetery, Hammonton. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third St., Hammonton. There will be no viewing on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, 226 French St., Hammonton, NJ 08037. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 5, 2022.