Mindish, John G., - 72, of Northfield, passed away peacefully at Penn Presbyterian Hospital on September 3, 2021 with his family by his side. John was a loving husband, proud father and grandfather, and devoted son and brother. He was born in Johnstown, Pennsylvania to John and Mary Catherine (Nichols) Mindish on November 4, 1948. John moved to South Jersey and joined the 177th Air Guard Fighter Wing in 1967. Over his 34 year career with the Guard he received many awards and achieved the rank of Chief Master Sergeant. He was proud to have served his country. In his early years John ran 13 marathons. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers, Penguins and Penn State fan. He was a life-long train collector and enjoyed everything railroad. He was a true craftsman restoring and building furniture and antique gas station memorabilia. John was always willing to lend a helping hand. He was a good, good man. He was a member of Central United Methodist Church. John leaves behind his loving wife Donna who he cherished, his son, Jeffrey (Beth), step-daughter, Angela Heckman (Larry) and step-son, William Heckman (Rena), and his grandchildren Tyler, Mackenzie and Nickolas Mindish. Also surviving are his Sisters-In-Law, Sharon Mindish and Joan Ethier, Brother-In-Law, David Perry (Andrea) and several nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Michael. A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, Sept. 9, at 11:00 a.m. at Central United Methodist Church, 5 Marvin Avenue, Linwood. Family and friends may call from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in John's honor to: Wounded Warrior Project
or Central United Methodist Church, Linwood. Arrangements have been entrusted and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 8, 2021.