Neill, Sr., John Howard, - 87, of North Wildwood, Our family's hero died peacefully on November 5, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents Albert and Ina Neill and his wild man brother Billy Neill.
He was a proud and lifelong resident of the Wildwoods, a lifetime member of Wildwood Volunteer Fire Company #1, served in the US Navy on the submarines, lifetime member of Saint Simeon's Episcopal Church and vestry member, founding member of the NW bike path and most importantly one of the greatest family men ever.
Howard is survived by his wife Louise married 62 years and his three children Ina Sharkey Linda Neill and John Howard Neill Jr. and his five grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren; Krystal Saffold and her husband Aaron Saffold, Elijah Alarcon, Danielle Sharkey, Emma Neill, Kristen Neill, Kade Saffold and Korbin Saffold. He is also survived by his big brother, Albert Neill of Ocean City, NJ.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, December 19th from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM with a service following at 11:00 AM at Saint Simeon's By The Sea Episcopal Church at 2502 Central Avenue, North Wildwood, NJ 08260. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, internment and a celebration of life are being planned for the future. For condolences to the family, visit www.ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Wildwood Volunteer Fire Company #1, 111 E. Pine Avenue, Wildwood, NJ 08260. www.wildwoodfirerescue.com
or Saint Simeon's By The Sea Episcopal Church 2502 Central Avenue, North Wildwood, NJ 08260. [email protected]
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 8, 2020.