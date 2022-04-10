O'Kane, John Joseph, - John Joseph O'Kane, 79, of Galloway Township passed away peacefully at home on April 4th. John grew up in Southwest Philadelphia and was the son of the late John P. and Esther (nee Hammond) O'Kane. Loving husband of Debra E. (nee Jackson), he is survived by children: John T. (Jennifer) of Galloway, Thomas of Galloway, Michael of PA, Patricia (Paul) MacCracken of Paterson, Erin (Patrick) Cahill of Barstow, CA and Debra J. (fiancee Gustavo) of Egg Harbor City. His grandchildren: Sean, Kallyn, Tessa, Lola, Emily, Joseph, Nathan, Ian and Maya. Brother of Robert F.S.C., Daniel, James, Kathleen Cramer, Mary McCann, Rita Godfrey and the late Winifred Venit, Samuel, Joseph and Thomas O'Kane. Also survived by many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and cousins.
John graduated from West Catholic High School, earned his bachelor's degree at LaSalle College and his master's degree at Temple University. John taught and coached at Haverford Junior High and Bartram High School in Philadelphia before coming to Atlantic City High School, where he taught and coached for 32 years. John was the reading specialist for the high school. He coached softball for 27 years, football for five years and was the Voice of the Vikings for home football games for 20 years. Prior to his teaching career he was a lifeguard in North Wildwood and a recreation leader for the Philadelphia Department of Recreation. Part-time and summer jobs included bartending at the Rum Point Pub and Melody Lounge and slot attendant at Harrah's.
John certainly had a sweet tooth, never once losing a race to the dessert table at a family event or occasion. He was tough to beat at Jeopardy and loved watching his hometown Philadelphia Phillies on television. John turned "dad jokes" into an art form and you'd be hard-pressed to find a better storyteller. Stories of his days growing up in Philadelphia, lifeguarding, bartending, coaching and teaching are the stuff of legends. Talking Joe "Jellybean" Bryant (Kobe's father) into trying out for the football team at Bartram, selling promotional ads while on the beach patrol to stars like Chubby Checker and once famously beating up the guy that beat up Superman - John's stories are classics.
A visitation will be held at Jeffries & Keates Funeral Home in Northfield for friends and family Saturday, April 16th from 3:30-5 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 5 p.m. Those that knew John knew that he was not a big fan of dressing up so the family requests that you feel free to dress casual and wear whatever you are comfortable in. John loved his "dress sweats" and didn't care for sport jackets and ties. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
in wife Debra's honor at www.michaeljfox.org/donate
. To leave condolences, pay respects, or share a special memory of John, visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com
. Arrangements are entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home (609-646-3400).
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 10, 2022.